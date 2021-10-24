Candidate profile: Lori Hayes

Background: Bachelor’s degree, George Mason University. Small family business owner. Member of Stafford Rotary Club. Recipient of Service Above Self Award. Chairperson of Community Service Committee, Youth Services Committee and the Meals of Hope meal packing event. Liaison for Stafford High School Interact Club. First vice president of the Massaponax High School Band Parent Association for three years, freshman parent representative for one year.

Growth: The Lee Hill District has experienced unprecedented growth and with that growth comes unintended consequences impacting fire/rescue, law enforcement, traffic and schools. Recent high school redistricting occurred due to overcrowding. I intend on weighing new development on its own merits of what it brings to the district to ensure that development does not negatively impact the quality of life. Through continuing to work side by side and pulling from all available resources, we can correct the path of unchecked growth.