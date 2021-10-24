Candidate profile: Lori Hayes

Lori Hayes
Name: Lori Hayes
Age: 56
Family: Married, one son
Background: Bachelor’s degree, George Mason University. Small family business owner. Member of Stafford Rotary Club. Recipient of Service Above Self Award. Chairperson of Community Service Committee, Youth Services Committee and the Meals of Hope meal packing event. Liaison for Stafford High School Interact Club. First vice president of the Massaponax High School Band Parent Association for three years, freshman parent representative for one year.
Top three campaign issues:
Growth: The Lee Hill District has experienced unprecedented growth and with that growth comes unintended consequences impacting fire/rescue, law enforcement, traffic and schools. Recent high school redistricting occurred due to overcrowding. I intend on weighing new development on its own merits of what it brings to the district to ensure that development does not negatively impact the quality of life. Through continuing to work side by side and pulling from all available resources, we can correct the path of unchecked growth.
Taxes: Priority is to keep taxes low through being a good steward of your hard-earned tax dollars. Focusing on fiscal accountability and needs based budgeting.
Engaging citizens in local government: Informing the citizens of the district on the state of the county is imperative to receiving valuable feedback. Implementing regular communication, including in person town hall sessions will allow a real time proactive approach to engagement between citizens and their Board of Supervisors. Meeting with the citizens of the district will better assist me in making informed decisions.
Campaign website: Hayes4Supervisor.com