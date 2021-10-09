Candidate profile: Phillip Scott

Phillip Scott

Birthplace: Voorhees, N.J.

Age: 39

Family: Wife Elisabeth . Five daughters: Elaina; twins Lydia and Julia; Brianna and Priscilla).

Background: Scott leads a team of background investigators for a government contractor. He has a bachelor’s degree in religion from Liberty University, a juris master’s degree, also from Liberty, and is currently working on a Ph.D. in public policy.

Scott is the president of his Property Owner’s Association at Lake Wilderness, a community leader, and has been an active member of the Spotsylvania County GOP for years. He and his family currently attend both Open Door Baptist Church in Culpeper and Pillar Church of Dumfries. They formerly attended Spotswood Baptist Church, where Phillip led a young professionals small group from 2015 to 2018.

Top three campaign issues:

1. Support the growth of small businesses after nearly two years of challenges posed by COVID and the poor governmental response to it that Virginia Democrats have delivered.