Candidate profile: Rich Lieberman

Richard “Rich” Lieberman
Birthplace: Fort Lee
Date of birth: Oct. 22, 1964
Family: Wife, Amy; Sons, Herb and Jacob
Background: U.S. Army, 1982-89. Insurance agent, 1989-92; insurance staff manager, 1992-94; Owner, Lieberman Insurance Services since 1994. Owner, Leader In Sports since 2002. Fredericksburg Parks & Recreation volunteer youth soccer coach, 1991-96, Fredericksburg Parks & Recreation volunteer youth baseball coach, 1991-93. Mentor to troubled youth Spotsylvania County Schools, 1999-2000; established mentoring program in Caroline Middle School, 2008-09. Conceived of and implemented various fundraising events that have provided well over 100,000 meals to those in our region, 2006-present. Conceived of and implemented fund raising events for various children’s groups such as Children’s Miracle Network, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Salvation Army Shoe Fund and Toys 4 Tots among others 2006-current. Served on the Architectural Review Committee for Ladysmith Village with the last year as the chair, 2006-08. Architectural Review Committee for Lee’s Crossing, 2011-13. Homeowners association board, Lee’s Crossing, 2015-20.
Top three campaign issues:
Removing political agendas: Our current representative refuses to give her phone number to half of her fellow board members or list it on the county website. This lack of communication hurt my special needs son, along with many other kids this year. We need a representative that will communicate with all parties involved, not just those on her side of the political fence.
Budget and staff pay: This year, to fix the budget gap of $2.1 million, many positions were funded with short-term money. This decision will hamstring the future budget for the next several years. Additionally, we are losing our experienced staff to other jurisdictions because of our pay. We then must expend fund recruiting and training new staff to replace. It makes so much more sense to invest in our pay scale and avoid this roller coaster and keep the experienced staff here to benefit our kids and stop playing politics.
Programs: We need to expand our vocational education opportunities. We currently have a wait list for these programs. Additionally, we need to fund the arts programs (band, drama, chorus, orchestra etc.) to show we believe this is just important as our sports programs.
Campaign website: RichForSchoolBoard.com