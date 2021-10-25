Candidate profile: Rich Lieberman

Budget and staff pay: This year, to fix the budget gap of $2.1 million, many positions were funded with short-term money. This decision will hamstring the future budget for the next several years. Additionally, we are losing our experienced staff to other jurisdictions because of our pay. We then must expend fund recruiting and training new staff to replace. It makes so much more sense to invest in our pay scale and avoid this roller coaster and keep the experienced staff here to benefit our kids and stop playing politics.