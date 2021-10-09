Candidate profile: Timothy Lewis

Timothy Lewis
Birthplace: Montgomery, Ala.
Age: 44
Family: Wife, Jacqueline; children, Charles, Simon and Mia.
Background: Retired combat veteran with service in Kosovo, Iraq, Afghanistan, and elsewhere throughout the world. Served in U.S. Marine Corps from 1995 until 2017, starting out in the infantry before switching to intelligence field in 2002. Worked in government contracting as a senior intelligence advisor. Serve on board for Beacon Hall (501c3), which works to help underprivileged children through music and reading programs. Works with, volunteers with or supports American Red Cross, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Gwynneth’s Gift, CROP Hunger Walks, roadside and riverside cleanups.
Top three campaign issues:
1. End the food tax: This initiative has been co-opted by the current Republican gubernatorial candidate, but for all the wrong reasons. Sure it’ll put more money back in the pockets of Virginians, but he avoids the point that you need to eat to live and Richmond thinks you should pay them for that privilege. This is a legislative wrong that needs to be righted.
2. Repeal Certificate of Need (CON) legislation: CON laws require hospitals to ask permission from Richmond if they want, for example, to install a new MRI or build a new NICU. If Richmond decides that this new service will create “unfair competition” with a neighboring hospital, they can and have denied these requests. These laws create medical monopolies, raise the cost of health care through the lack of market options, deny services to communities, and cost lives.
3. Offer true educational freedom in Virginia: Each and every state surrounding Virginia, including the District of Columbia, has a school choice program in place. It’s time to join the race and take the lead in educational freedom. This means admitting that the government’s single-source-schooling, the “one-size-fits-most” approach simply isn’t working for many of Virginia’s students.
Campaign website: Tim4VA.com
