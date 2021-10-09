Candidate profile: Timothy Lewis

Timothy Lewis

Birthplace: Montgomery, Ala.

Age: 44

Family: Wife, Jacqueline; children, Charles, Simon and Mia.

Background: Retired combat veteran with service in Kosovo, Iraq, Afghanistan, and elsewhere throughout the world. Served in U.S. Marine Corps from 1995 until 2017, starting out in the infantry before switching to intelligence field in 2002. Worked in government contracting as a senior intelligence advisor. Serve on board for Beacon Hall (501c3), which works to help underprivileged children through music and reading programs. Works with, volunteers with or supports American Red Cross, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Gwynneth’s Gift, CROP Hunger Walks, roadside and riverside cleanups.

Top three campaign issues:

1. End the food tax: This initiative has been co-opted by the current Republican gubernatorial candidate, but for all the wrong reasons. Sure it’ll put more money back in the pockets of Virginians, but he avoids the point that you need to eat to live and Richmond thinks you should pay them for that privilege. This is a legislative wrong that needs to be righted.