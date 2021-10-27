Candidates in 88th House District race debate during virtual forum

The three candidates for the open 88th District House of Delegates seat—Kecia Evans, Timothy Lewis and Phillip Scott—answered several questions in an online debate Tuesday night, covering topics ranging from abortion laws to COVID-19 mandates to traffic gridlock.
Democratic candidate Evans, 44, opened the debate saying she is running on her Christian values and is someone who understands the issues and who brings people together.
Evans, a married mother of four with a career in criminal justice work, finished her opening statement with a Ronald Reagan quote about change beginning at the dinner table. She later wrapped up her closing statement with a Barack Obama quote about shaping the future.
Libertarian candidate Lewis, a U.S. Army veteran and government contractor, said he is running to give people “a real choice” outside the two major parties. The 44-year-old married father of three said he will defend every person’s freedoms and liberties.
Republican candidate Scott introduced himself as a man of faith and integrity who believes in the U.S. Constitution. The 39-year-old government contractor, a married father of two daughters, said he would fight for everyone’s rights while also helping bridge a “huge” divide in the state.
The three candidates seek to fill the seat held by Republican Del. Mark Cole since 2002. Cole decided not to run again.
The 88th District covers part of Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania, Stafford and Fauquier counties.
The University of Mary Washington sponsored the debate, along with the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce, The Free Lance–Star and the League of Women Voters of the Fredericksburg Area.
Stephen Farnsworth, UMW professor of political science and director of the university’s Center for Leadership and Media Studies, moderated the debate. He, along with Free Lance–Star editorial page editor Barbara Hollingsworth and WFVA Radio news director Ted Schubel, asked questions during the forum.
The first question, for Evans, focused on the 88th District’s “strong” Republican base and how she can convince voters to choose a Democrat.
She asked voters to consider each candidate’s values and who they want speaking for them, not the party. The district, she added, deserves someone who will understand the issues and find solutions.
Lewis responded by saying people haven’t been given another choice of someone who supports their values. He said the district’s residents believe in freedom and liberties of the individual, which are core Libertarian values.
Scott said he doesn’t take any vote for granted. He has talked to “a wide variety of folks” who share the same frustrations, such as taxes, traffic and the education system. People want “something fresh and new,” he said.
A question about campaign finance laws revealed some differences between the candidates.
Evans thinks there should be caps on contributions. Big donations indicate votes are being bought, she said.
Lewis said he received very little campaign funding and doesn’t need it. He started telling potential donors to give their money to charity.
Scott said he believes in the free market. He noted that campaign finances are reported publicly.
Lewis, explaining what sets him apart as a Libertarian, said that laws he votes for would be “meaningful, liberty-based laws.” He would avoid laws that infringe on everyday liberties, he said. He said the overwhelming number of state laws, many which “trounce on your rights and liberties,” were passed under Democrat and Republican lawmakers, so they can’t be expected to change anything.
“We are over-legislated in this state,” he said, pointing out that he intends to “yank a bunch of laws.”
Scott said he intends to protect our “God-given freedoms” and “ensure that our safety is protected.”
Evans said laws are necessary, “but we need legislation that is fair.”
On COVID-19 school mandates, Evans said she believes those who haven’t been vaccinated should wear masks.
Lewis “is for absolute body autonomy,” adding that children who have to go to public school need to be safe. If “you’re going to send your kids to a government box to get educated, then you’re going to have to follow the government rules.”
Scott said “we need to follow the science,” but also give the authority to local school boards to make decisions.
On the issue of health care, Scott said mismanagement has led to waste and billions of dollars in fraud losses in Medicaid and Medicare. Scott said he would find that waste and redistribute it to citizens. That money could be used to help pay for health care costs of “people who need it.”
Evans said she would work to reduce health care and insurance costs and expand Medicaid.
Lewis criticized bad legislation that results in higher health care costs and denies services to people.
Another question addressed whether the candidates would support more restrictive abortion laws, such as those recently passed in Texas.
“Absolutely not,” Evans said. “It’s a woman’s choice.”
Lewis called the Texas law an “abomination” and “Orwellian dystopian experiment” turning neighbor against neighbor. He said “Republicans would have a fit” if such a restrictive law were instituted against gun owners.
Scott said he believes such a decision is up to God, and “only He gives life or He takes it away.” He said the problem with laws like those in Texas is that “dialogue with the mom” is not happening. He said he will listen to women in such a “dilemma” and that he works with groups that help women “who choose life over abortion.”
Transportation also was addressed, with candidates being asked how they would help reduce gridlock in the district.
Lewis said the topic is broad and localities need to be involved in decisions regarding transportation. He doesn’t support tax funds from one area of the state being used to pay for projects in other areas of Virginia. He suggested the Jefferson Davis Highway name change could be used to raise funds by allowing sponsors to pay for sections of U.S. 1, and possibly bridges.
Scott said traffic is a huge issue in the district. He also stressed that taxes raised in one locality should stay in that locality.
Evans called it a bipartisan issue, adding that she has spent many hours over the years stuck in commuter traffic on Interstate 95. She said more options are needed, such as extending Metro rail to the area.
The final question addressed the integrity of the state’s election process.
Scott said he worked the polls in the last election, saying Virginia has one of the best systems in the country. But he said identification fraud could be a problem because people can vote without an ID.
“We need to make sure we’re shoring that up” by requiring photo identification law, he said. Still, he believes this election will result in a “fair winner.”
Evans said the state has fair elections, but disagreed with Scott on a photo ID law. She said registered voters should not be required to show another form of ID.
Lewis said the real issue is the “immeasurable power” tied to legislators, highlighting how the two parties make it difficult for outside challengers like him to take part in the process.
