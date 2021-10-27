Candidates in 88th House District race debate during virtual forum

Scott said he believes such a decision is up to God, and “only He gives life or He takes it away.” He said the problem with laws like those in Texas is that “dialogue with the mom” is not happening. He said he will listen to women in such a “dilemma” and that he works with groups that help women “who choose life over abortion.”

Transportation also was addressed, with candidates being asked how they would help reduce gridlock in the district.

Lewis said the topic is broad and localities need to be involved in decisions regarding transportation. He doesn’t support tax funds from one area of the state being used to pay for projects in other areas of Virginia. He suggested the Jefferson Davis Highway name change could be used to raise funds by allowing sponsors to pay for sections of U.S. 1, and possibly bridges.

Scott said traffic is a huge issue in the district. He also stressed that taxes raised in one locality should stay in that locality.

Evans called it a bipartisan issue, adding that she has spent many hours over the years stuck in commuter traffic on Interstate 95. She said more options are needed, such as extending Metro rail to the area.

The final question addressed the integrity of the state’s election process.