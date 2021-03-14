Candlelight vigil honors brothers killed in Spotsylvania crash

Vigil attendees then lingered to chat with each other and to greet and hug the victim's mother, Toleda Johnson, who also has younger twin daughters.

Johnson said that although her pain is great, she has been touched by the outpouring of support Saturday and before. "It really showed me that they were well loved in the community," Johnson said. "I raised some good boys."

As for her surviving son, Johnson said, "He's coming along .... It's going to be a long road for him."

Keith Dickerson, the head basketball coach at Colonial Beach High School and whose wife is Toleda Johnson's sister, said his nephews were huge sports fans and outstanding young men. They attended Courtland High School and all three brothers had jobs and were saving money, Dickerson said.

"They were respectful young men who had goals and aspirations," Dickerson said of his deceased nephews. "They touched a lot of lives and this is a great loss for everyone."

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family to assist with funeral and other costs. It can be accessed at https://gofund.me/a69db246.

