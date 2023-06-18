When boaters have a problem in the Potomac River, from Aquia Creek in North Stafford to National Harbor in Maryland, it’s often Capt. Hill to the rescue.

Depending on the time of day or night, they might get the older Capt. Terry Hill, a 61-year-old who’s made his living on the water for decades, or the younger Capt. Josh Hill, a 24-year-old who’s earning a reputation for having the same work ethic, integrity and dedication as his father.

During some events, it might be all hands on deck, and boaters in need might get help from both Hills.

“If you see one of us on the river, the other one’s not far behind in some aspect,” Josh Hill said.

As families celebrate the men who make a difference in their lives on this Father’s Day, many will go out of their way to spend some quality time with dad.

The Hills, who live in Woodbridge, are privy to that every day as the son learns the ropes of the six water-related businesses his father has built on his property, Hampton’s Landing Marina off Neabasco Creek.

Together, father and son operate the towing, rescue, salvage and recovery service called TowBoatUS Alexandria, Potomac & Aquia Creek. They run six boats and keep one in Fairview Beach in King George County, another in National Harbor and the remaining four at the Woodbridge marina.

Josh is the only child of Terry Hill, who followed his father and older brothers into businesses buoyed by boating and those who enjoy the deep blue sea. Asked if it was inevitable that Josh would become the next Capt. Hill, his father answered: “He was doomed, just like I was in the family business.”

But the younger Hill doesn’t see it that way. He talks about the times he and his dad butted heads, and any parent who’s ever worked with a child knows disagreements can be much a part of a family business as DNA.

When Josh was a kid, his father made it clear that his way was the right way, and Josh wasn’t always on board with that.

The last thing he expected to do was work alongside his father. He looked into companies that towed boats, out of Florida or California, and his dad encouraged him to go out there and get the experience. Josh worked for a construction company that did projects on land and water, and liked it, but he was drawn back to the Potomac.

“It just wasn’t the fit for me,” he said. “This is home, this is what I know, this is my bread and butter. I wouldn’t trade this for anything, working on the river I know and love.”

Both Hills got their sea legs at an early age. The elder has lived in the Neabasco Creek area his whole life. He earned his captain’s license at 18, put himself through college in Fredericksburg when the University of Mary Washington was known as Mary Washington College. He was in the first, large incoming freshman class of men who joined the previous all-female student body.

At 25, he started a service company and found it was smooth sailing to go out and tow boats into the marina, then make the repairs and return them to the water.

Over the years, Terry Hill has earned a reputation for being “that guy on the river” who knows every aspect related to boats, said Tim Bauckman, one of the owners at Tim’s II in Fairview, a restaurant in Fairview Beach.

“Terry’s like one of the most well-known people on the river as far as everything if you have trouble with your boat, fixing it, towing it, where to keep it,” he said. “He’s brought his son up to be the same way. They’re great together.”

Bauckman has watched Josh Hill mature from a lanky kid into a young man who looms over his father and is probably half a foot taller than him. Bauckman recalled a photo, taken when Josh was about 3, after the father and son had been fishing in the Potomac. The dad is holding a rockfish on either side of little Josh, and the stripers are every bit as big as he is.

Josh took to boating like a fish to water and has handled the waves since he was big enough to walk. He had his boating license, and had completed a boating safety course, years before he was old enough to get a learner’s permit to drive.

As the two Hills have worked together with the towing company, the younger captain has taken over managing the business as the dad looks toward eventual retirement. Josh Hill regularly runs things by his father and seeks his input on issues. It’s not the same head-butting scenario when Josh was a teenager; he said it’s more like a mutual respect between the two men.

Terry Hill agreed. He sees his son work with other boat captains, typically professional fire and rescue workers who do towing work on the side. They’re also 10 or 20 years older than Josh Hill, but “he’s done well” working with him, the father said.

Josh also runs a tow boat, just like one his company has, with the Occoquan–Woodbridge–Lorton Volunteer Fire Department. He joined the group so he could help out in that capacity.

“Being in the water is just in my blood, it’s what I do,” he said. “I can’t go without it.”

Like father, like son.