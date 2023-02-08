A Spotsylvania County woman adopted a young kitten that unknowingly came to her shop last week for an oil change.

“I love all animals and I just want to help them all,” said 21-year-old Porteah Ballard, who has worked as an auto technician at Express Auto in Fredericksburg on Emancipation Highway for just over one year.

Last week, service technician Carroll Brown of Colonial Beach said he had just finished moving a Kia Forte from the garage’s state inspection bay to its oil change bay. Just prior to that, the owner of the Kia had driven the car about 10 miles to the shop from her home in Spotsylvania for service.

"I lift the hood and saw an animal come flying out of the car," Brown said. “I wasn't expecting anything to come out of there. It scared me a bit, but we did what we could to save it.”

Brown said the small kitten jumped out of the engine bay and ran toward the nearby first aid station, but in an instant, it ran out of sight somewhere within the multi-bay garage area. Brown immediately secured all the doors of the shop and all the technicians on duty that day began looking for the kitten.

“I came back from a break and there were four people huddled around a car trying to get a cat,” Ballard said. "I thought it was a joke at first."

When Ballard realized her coworkers were indeed searching frantically for a lost animal, she immediately saw a bright, new future for the soon-to-be-found stowaway.

"I was planning on taking her home the second I heard there was a cat in that car," Ballard said.

Ballard said the kitten appeared frightened and nervous as the rescue team tried to recover her, but she said the team maintained their calm demeanor as they continued the search. To their surprise, the kitten eventually made its way back to the car where it jumped up and took refuge between the muffler of the car and one of its rear wheels, where the workers continued to carefully and slowly coax the animal toward freedom.

"About five or 10 minutes back there and then finally I was able to get her out and hand her to my co-worker," Ballard said.

After the animal was recovered, Ballard took it to nearby Confederate Ridge Animal Hospital for a full health and wellness check. Doctors there gave the cat a clean bill of health and determined it was between six and eight weeks old. At the end of the day, Ballard took the kitten home with her.

Roger Buchanan, whose managed Express Auto for the last 21 years, said he’s seen a lot of strange things come into his shop that were tucked under the hoods of automobiles.

“We’ve had snakes, squirrels, mice,” Ballard said. “Never a cat.”

Buchanan, who joined the effort to rescue the kitten, grabbed some cat food that day at a nearby convenience store, while another worker grabbed a box for a makeshift bed.

“It really was a team effort getting her out safely,” Ballard said. “I just happened to be able to bring her home with me.”

Ballard said coworkers reached out to the owner of the Kia that transported the kitten to the shop and the owner told workers she had no idea she was carrying a stowaway.

"I'm pretty sure it came from her neighborhood,” Ballard said. “We don't get cats over here often."

For now, Ballard said she’s trying to find the right name for her new kitten, who has joined two other cats she already owns.

“I wanted to name it something related to the (Kia), but none of the names match the cat,” Ballard said. “It’s a really spicy, but sweet cat. I have no idea.”