Car-winner who sold vehicle to start charity using same tactic to help others in Fredericksburg area

The four nonprofits joined forces to create another raffle, this time for a new Nissan Kicks crossover SUV, which will be given away April 10.

“These four groups agreed to work together, which is amazing to me,” said Pohanka. “A lot of groups want to own their own thing, or they don't want to share, but these four groups realized together they could do a bigger job in helping each other, than trying to do it on an individual basis."

Raffle tickets are selling for $100 each and the sale of the tickets is being managed by staff members at the Massad Family YMCA in Stafford.

“You buy a ticket, you have a chance to win a car, but you are helping four nonprofits survive,” said Burch. “The bigger the reach, the more possibility to impact the four nonprofits, so that's what we're trying to accomplish.”

Devlin Reiley, marketing and public relations director for the Y, said the four nonprofits invested in the fundraiser will each equally split all the proceeds from the raffle.

“Car auctions like this have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars,” said Reiley.

Reiley said the coronavirus pandemic adversely impacted all nonprofits in the area. She said all proceeds from the April raffle will go back into helping the community.

