When Debbie Snow started visiting the home of a disabled veteran — and noticed his house was in bad shape — she took her caregiving duties to another level.

Snow, who works for One on One Care in Stafford County, posted on Facebook that she takes care of a man who’s had six strokes and is on disability with no other income. She hoped to find somebody to donate labor and materials to fix up the living room, where he eats, sleeps and spends most of his time.

She was snowed by the response.

“I didn’t know they were going to react that much,” she said. “People just started blowing up my phone, and after I went home, I was on my phone for six hours. I was saying oh my gosh, I can’t even keep up.”

Snow managed to dig out from the social media blizzard and start scheduling work at the Spotsylvania County home of Steve Clark. The 63-year-old suffered damage to his left arm and leg after strokes in 2020 and has managed to get on his feet again, and walk, through sheer determination.

He’s grateful that strangers have helped him.

“It feels good inside,” he said.

“Veterans say they never leave a brother behind,” Snow said.

“I never did,” Clark added.

He spent five years in the Army, after the Vietnam War and before conflicts in the Middle East, and served in Panama, Korea and the Philippines. All three sons served in the military as well, and his daughter is a teacher in Stafford.

When Snow talked with Clark about pulling up the old carpet in the living room and replacing it with laminate flooring or adding ceiling fans and lights, the veteran downplayed the condition of himself and the house, which was built in 1922 and owned by his parents.

“I’m not really poor, but I only get so much money and by the time I pay my bills, there’s not a lot left,” he said.

The downstairs bathroom didn’t have a shower, so after his stroke, Clark would fill the tub, dip out a cup of water and toss it over himself.

“I’m old school, I’m redneck,” he said, laughing. “I can do it.”

But Snow didn’t think he should have to live in that condition.

“It looked like the place was just falling to pieces,” she said. “It’s never been fixed up, and I was thinking it was time.”

Her ex-husband worked in construction, and she and her family had done other mini projects for clients who needed help. After her Facebook post, residents and businesses responded, contributing work and materials worth as much as $12,000, said Clark, who worked in construction for decades.

The total includes bathroom and deck work by the Christian ministry, the 516 Project, as well as other donations ranging from $50 gift cards to Home Depot to the removal of baseboard heaters.

Various tree companies cut down pine trees precariously close to Clark’s house or hauled them away. Other businesses removed the worn carpet pulled up from the living room floor; stained and sealed the deck; installed light switches; and repaired drywall.

The Warfighters Motorcycle Club, composed of military veterans, spent almost $1,000 on materials, twice as much as it had originally planned, “when they decided to do whatever he needed,” said Kristen Wright. Her husband, Dale, is in the Warhorse chapter that serves the Fredericksburg area.

Her son, Ian, is an electrician and installed a ceiling fan in the kitchen, and Kristen Wright said it was great to see Clark’s reaction.

“He was so happy, and so thankful and just very excited about getting that ceiling fan up,” she said. “He was just thrilled.”

Steve Barnett, a co-founder of Big Dogs Electric, and his company provided a new living room fan and repaired three outlets. When he went to look at the house, he saw lots of people working on different aspects of the project.

“It was really heartwarming,” he said.

Part of the reason people were so willing to help, Kristen Wright said, was because Snow was setting an example herself.

“This has been a very big effort on her part to help him, way above and beyond the scope of her employment,” she said. “Because she did that, that really motivated others to say, why don’t we help her help him?”

While there are several organizations in the Fredericksburg region that provide help for those who need it, there are so many on the waiting list that “it can take forever” to schedule a new project, said Christa Klippen, One on One Care owner.

Likewise, Medicaid will pay for needed renovations to bathrooms and other facilities but its reimbursement rates are so low that local contractors don’t accept it, Klippen said.

She was glad that Snow found a way to make things work.

“For people who spend so much time in their home and to have their home work for them in a better way … I mean, it’s little things like that that Debbie recognizes that could make a big difference,” Klippen said. “It takes a special person to do the kind of work that Debbie does and she’s really good at it.”

Clark agreed, praising the support system that surrounds him. He doesn’t like to ask for a lot of help, he said, and turned down offers to have other work done around the house or to replace the bed in the living room with an actual hospital bed.

But there’s still work needed in the living room including the installation of laminate flooring and replacement of the main picture window that’s been damaged by termites. Anyone interested can reach Debbie Snow at facebook.com/debbie.snow.71 or 540/424-8150.