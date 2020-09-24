CARES Act money will let Fredericksburg give city employees raises

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Employees of the City of Fredericksburg will be made whole again—and then some.

City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to appropriate a second and final distribution of $2.5 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds to the 2021 fiscal year.

Council members also decided to appropriate $869,036 in separate CARES Act funds for Fredericksburg City Public Schools.

The $2.5 million won’t go directly toward the paychecks of city employees that received a pay reduction in the spring. But it will go to various city programs and needs, freeing up funds to restore salaries and also give employees a 1 percent raise. The changes will take effect Oct. 3 and will be reflected on the Oct. 23 paycheck.

“We feel like this is important and would be really good for morale,” said Mark Whitley, assistant city manager. “It will help restore our competitive position in the regional marketplace for our staff.”

There were 15 employees let go as part of cost-saving measures the city took because of the COVID-19 pandemic.