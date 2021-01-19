Caroline approves $500 bonus for overlooked sheriff's deputies

The Caroline Board of Supervisors has approved a one-time bonus of $500 for county sheriff’s deputies who did not get a state supplement.

Virginia lawmakers last year approved a mandatory one-time, $500 payment to all sworn Sheriff’s Office personnel funded by the state Compensation Board.

In addition to the 24 positions funded by the Compensation Board, the Caroline Sheriff’s Office employs 20 locally funded deputies. To make up for the disparity, the supervisors voted last week to provide a supplement for the locally funded positions.

Caroline Sheriff Tony Lippa has been asking supervisors for money for staff raises for the past year. He requested his certified staff members receive an immediate $4,000 raise, plus an additional $10,000 raise in the fiscal year that began July 1. He said Caroline’s salaries are $6,000 behind surrounding counties.

Lippa recently reported to the Board that his force is down 20 percent. There are currently 10 vacancies, one deputy is serving with the military in Afghanistan and a new recruit is attending the training academy, he said.

Last year, 10 deputies have left and three others retired, he said. Half of those leaving cited low pay that was not competitive with surrounding jurisdictions, Lippa said.