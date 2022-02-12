Caroline approves plan moving some Madison voters to other districts

Caroline County supervisors have approved the redistricting plan that will affect five county districts and one voting precinct.

The changes required due to 2020 Census results include reducing the size of the Madison District and adding more voters to the Reedy Church and Bowling Green districts.

The census count revealed that Caroline's population grew by 2,300 between 2010 and 2020, bringing the total number of residents to 30,887. Half of the growth amount has been in the Madison District.

To account for the population and demographic shift, localities that elect governing bodies are required by law to redistrict. The county process affects the boundary lines for Board of Supervisors and School Board.

Supervisors voted 5-1 Tuesday to adopt the plan. Mattaponi District Supervisor Floyd Thomas voted against it because a portion of his district near State Route 207 and the Carmel Church corridor will now be moved to the Reedy Church District.

“I’ve got a very good relationship with the Carmel Church Business Center, and I want to continue working with [Economic Development Director] Gary Wilson on development projects I’m involved with,” he said. “I would like to keep that section in my district.”

Chairman Reggie Underwood suggested that Thomas be allowed to continue working with the projects, even though they would no longer be part of his district.

At one point during the board’s comments on the redistricting plans, supervisors took a 15-minute break so that Underwood and Thomas could talk. After the break, all of them returned except for Thomas. The board had already moved to vote when he returned to his seat.

The Bowling Green (4,729) and Reedy Church (4,757) districts fall below the minimum population totals so lines had to be redrawn to add people to meet redistricting requirements.

The Madison District was almost 600 people above the maximum size, but supervisors agreed to move 854 people to other districts to prepare for expected growth in the Madison District over the next decade.

The population shift from the Madison District to the Port Royal District requires creating a new polling precinct on Ladysmith Road at Wright’s Chapel United Methodist Church. Supervisors have approved the purchase of voting equipment for the new precinct as well as new laptops and software for all precincts.

The redistricting map is available at https://arcg.is/1WD1vj.

Also at Tuesday's meeting, the board held a public meeting on a special exception permit for two minor solar farm facilities that have been deferred until May 24 to provide time to review state and federal water quality regulations and any General Assembly action on solar farm laws.

A total of nine solar farm energy facilities have been proposed in the county. Over its past few meetings, the board has heard presentations on four minor solar energy facilities and one major facility and voted to delay decisions on all until May.

At Tuesday's meeting, the board heard comments on requests from Huskie Solar and Shad Solar LLC for permits to operate small facilities on two parcels totaling 136 acres west of Balty Road (State Route 664). The land is zoned rural preservation.

Representatives of EDF Renewables—which is partnering on the projects with Huskie, Shad and Old Dominion Electric Cooperative—said that each facility will be on approximately 33 acres and will be built on the back side of the property, to be less visible to adjacent property owners. They said the projects, which will produce power for Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, will reduce monthly electric bills for Caroline residents.

“These two projects are the best of all worlds for Caroline County,” said Stephanie Kane, director of government relations for the Old Dominion Electric Cooperative. “You get a highly capable solar developer with a deep understanding of regulations and requirements and who also has an inherent relationship with the local cooperative.”

Robert Upshaw, the son of property owner Dorothy Upshaw, spoke on behalf of his mother, telling the board the two small projects could serve as a model for other companies proposing to build solar farms.

“This is somewhere to start,” he said. “If they do a good job, then we decide if we want to move further.”

He said that farming is hard work with a small profit margin and there is no next-generation to keep farms running in the future.

“Now I can have my cake and eat it, too,” he said about the benefits of the solar farms. “If I had my way, I would have a small solar farm on every farm in Caroline County.”