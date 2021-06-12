Caroline board approves first piece of pair of massive warehouse developments

The Caroline County Board of Supervisors has approved a rezoning needed for a 1.1 million-square-foot warehouse project to be built in Carmel Church, the first piece of a pair of projects that developers say could eventually create more than 1,100 jobs.
The board unanimously approved a request from property owners—Maria Mize and R207 LLC—to rezone 5.2 acres of a 100-acre parcel from rural preservation to M-1 industrial. The rest of the land was already zoned M-1.
Flint Acquisitions of Mission Hills, Kan., plans to develop the property as an office, manufacturing, warehousing, storage, distribution, industrial or flex space. The warehouse will include 485 trailer spaces, 120 dock doors and four drive-in doors.
The development, named Caroline 95 Logistics, is located at 11498 Chesterfield Road at the southeast corner of Carmel Church Loop and McKesson Drive. The property is currently vacant and is mostly wooded.
Flint is agreeing to a $100,000 transportation proffer that will go toward road improvements along Ruther Glen Road.
The developers said the project could create more than 300 temporary construction jobs and approximately 575 permanent jobs. They estimate the project could generate annual real estate tax revenue of $650,077 for the county.
Flint Acquisition is also requesting a rezoning on a second commercial property located at the former Virginia Bizarre site on Ladysmith Road east of Interstate 95.
Virginia Bazaar closed last year and many of its vendors are now selling at the nearby Massaponax Flea Market in Spotsylvania County.
Virginia Bazaar is requesting rezoning of 97.25 acres from B-1 Business to M-1 Industrial to allow offices, warehouses, distribution facilities and other similar uses in a 1.1 million-square-foot building.
The 2030 Comprehensive Plan designates the property for regional business within the Ladysmith Community Plan.
Flint Acquisitions is offering a cash proffer of $100,000 toward future road improvements at the I–95 and State Route 639 interchange.
This second project, named Midway 95 Logistic, would bring a $70 million investment in Caroline County and generate $620,000 a year in real estate tax revenue, totaling more than $20 million over a 30-year period.
The developer estimates it could create 552 full-time jobs and 280 temporary construction jobs, and $32 million in annual wages.
Supervisors delayed a decision on the Midway 95 Logistic rezoning request until the Aug. 10 meeting, even though the project has been delayed several times already due to applicant changes and COVID-19. The supervisors said they want more time to study the project plans and seek residents’ opinions.
If that rezoning is approved, both projects are expected to start in the fall and be completed next year.
Dawn Haun is a freelance writer in Caroline County.