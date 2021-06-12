Caroline board approves first piece of pair of massive warehouse developments

The Caroline County Board of Supervisors has approved a rezoning needed for a 1.1 million-square-foot warehouse project to be built in Carmel Church, the first piece of a pair of projects that developers say could eventually create more than 1,100 jobs.

The board unanimously approved a request from property owners—Maria Mize and R207 LLC—to rezone 5.2 acres of a 100-acre parcel from rural preservation to M-1 industrial. The rest of the land was already zoned M-1.

Flint Acquisitions of Mission Hills, Kan., plans to develop the property as an office, manufacturing, warehousing, storage, distribution, industrial or flex space. The warehouse will include 485 trailer spaces, 120 dock doors and four drive-in doors.

The development, named Caroline 95 Logistics, is located at 11498 Chesterfield Road at the southeast corner of Carmel Church Loop and McKesson Drive. The property is currently vacant and is mostly wooded.

Flint is agreeing to a $100,000 transportation proffer that will go toward road improvements along Ruther Glen Road.

The developers said the project could create more than 300 temporary construction jobs and approximately 575 permanent jobs. They estimate the project could generate annual real estate tax revenue of $650,077 for the county.