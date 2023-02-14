Crews are expected to start work on a rehabilitation project this week on a nearly 100-year-old U.S. 1 bridge over the South River in Caroline County.

Work on the 97-year-old bridge, near Ladysmith Village between Clara Smith Street and Glen Meadows Drive, is expected to last into July 2024. During the rehab work, U.S. 1 around the bridge will be reduced from four lanes to two, with one lane open in each direction for the majority of the project, according to a Virginia Department of Transportation news release.

The long-term lane closures are expected to start early this summer.

VDOT said contractor Bryant Structures will repair the substructure, including abutments and piers, as well as the superstructure, “removing the asphalt from the bridge deck and installing a new, smoother travel surface.”

VDOT said the rehabilitation project will extend the life of the bridge for another 100 years.