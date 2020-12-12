Caroline buys land for fire station in Carmel Church area

A new Carmel Church Fire Station is closer to reality now that Caroline County has agreed to buy land for the facility.

County supervisors unanimously agreed at their meeting Tuesday night to buy a 3.1-acre parcel from Route 207 LLC for $3,982, with the understanding that the county can perform a site inspection of the property.

The county will have 120 days before the 30-day closing to conduct an environmental study to determine if it is a viable site for the future fire department. The site is located on State Route 654 near the Carmel Church Loop.

The future fire station is highly anticipated by local residents and businesses in the Carmel Church area.

John Bowers, who lives in Caroline Pines subdivision, spoke during public comment about the need for the fire station in the Ruther Glen area.

“A resident in the subdivision called 911 when her chimney caught on fire and it took 22 minutes for the fire truck to arrive,” he told the board.

The closest station, the Frog Level Volunteer Fire Department, is located about 9 miles from Caroline Pines. Bowers explained that neighboring stations responded promptly, but were just too far away to get there in a timely manner.

“I urge the board to move forward with the station that we have been waiting many years for,” he said.