Caroline church leaders weigh role in protests over monument

The Rev. Melvin Covington at Calvary Baptist Church in Bowling Green isn’t one to influence his congregation on political matters.
Covington doesn’t put candidate bumper stickers on his vehicle, and said he declines to share his political leanings on social media.
“I don’t say those things because there are some people in my congregation that lean different ways on issues,” Covington said. “My call is to minister to people, not to divide over divisive things.”
But Covington said that while the issue of the Confederate monument on the Caroline County Courthouse lawn requires a political decision, he feels it’s also about morality. That’s why for the past two years Covington has spoken freely about the monument, stating that if it was his decision, he’d remove it because it offends some people.
“People in our society are hurting, and that needs to be a concern for us,” he said.
Covington doesn’t plan to speak at the Caroline County Board of Supervisors public hearing on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the county’s Community Services Center because he’s a resident of Spotsylvania County.
Other pastors in the county have spoken up and there has been discussion in the faith community about whether involvement in the matter conflicts with the church’s standing as a nonprofit organization that doesn’t engage in political activity.
“The Word of God calls the church the pillar and the ground of truth,” Covington said. “So with any kind of issue, there is something that the Word of God has to say. So I believe it is an issue for the church to step into.”
Two pastors spoke on the issue at the July and August Board of Supervisors meetings.
The Rev. Marvin Fields and his son, the Rev. Duane Fields Sr., have each said the monument needs to come down. The Rev. Joy Carter Minor, who is on the ministerial staff at St. John Baptist Church in Woodford, and the Rev. David Upshaw, who is retired, have also protested against the monument.
“It’s a moral issue,” Marvin Fields said. “They’re making it political. But morals are deep down on the inside.
“We claim to be believers, and we might be different colors, but we serve the same God,” he continued. “That’s not political. That’s moral.”
The Rev. Antonio Baker leads one of the largest congregations in the county, Third Mount Zion Baptist Church in Woodford. Baker, who lives in Fredericksburg, said because of the coronavirus pandemic, services haven’t been held in the building in several months and he hadn’t heard of the petition and movement to relocate the Caroline statue until earlier this week. Baker said he agrees with Covington that the monument should be relocated because it’s not inclusive.
The Rev. Gilbert Garcia participates in Civil War reenactments and pastors Mount Tabor Baptist in Shumansville. Garcia, who is Black, said pastors are conduits of information to their members, but shouldn’t tell them how to think.
He recently visited the monument to gain perspective on the issue and said he’s concerned that it shows a Confederate flag facing Main Street. He also took exception to the memorial reading it honors soldiers “furnished to the Confederate States of America from 1861–65.”
“There are no Confederate States of America,” Garcia said.
The elder Fields, who pastors Second Mount Zion Baptist in Dawn, agrees with Garcia that the church should not make any statements as a body because individuals have various views.
He said he typically encourages his members to engage in civic action, but with the pandemic still raging, his congregation has been cautious about gathering in public to speak about the monument. Members can still write letters and call their supervisor, he said.
“When it comes to issues like this, many times in the ‘50s and ‘60s the pastors were the ones that spoke out on segregation and things like that,” Marvin Fields said. “The church was the primary focus of it. I think we’ve gotten away from it now.”
Duane Fields Sr., pastor of Oxford Mount Zion Baptist Church in Ruther Glen, strongly encourages his flock, particularly the millennial generation, to engage in social justice issues.
“It’s no way we can preach about a God who loves, a Christ who saves and a God who liberates and then see people suppressed and oppressed and not have a voice,” he said.
Covington said Christians have to be careful not to put too much stake in the memorial because if one becomes overly invested in it staying or going they’re making the statue an “idol” and placing it above God.
He said if it’s voted to be removed, county leaders should frame it as an opportunity to give it back, rather than take it down. Demonstrators held up signs at the Aug. 11 supervisors meeting urging the board to “#give it back.”
“When it is given, that brings us closer together,” Covington said. “But if it’s taken, it takes people further apart.”
