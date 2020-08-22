Caroline church leaders weigh role in protests over monument

“The Word of God calls the church the pillar and the ground of truth,” Covington said. “So with any kind of issue, there is something that the Word of God has to say. So I believe it is an issue for the church to step into.”

Two pastors spoke on the issue at the July and August Board of Supervisors meetings.

The Rev. Marvin Fields and his son, the Rev. Duane Fields Sr., have each said the monument needs to come down. The Rev. Joy Carter Minor, who is on the ministerial staff at St. John Baptist Church in Woodford, and the Rev. David Upshaw, who is retired, have also protested against the monument.

“It’s a moral issue,” Marvin Fields said. “They’re making it political. But morals are deep down on the inside.

“We claim to be believers, and we might be different colors, but we serve the same God,” he continued. “That’s not political. That’s moral.”