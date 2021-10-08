Caroline County crooner joins Team Kelly on 'The Voice'

Michael was in a rock band with his brother called Chasing Avenir for years before discovering his love of crooning. Again, it was his mother who helped him. He was getting into Michael Bublé, and she introduced him to Frank Sinatra’s music. He fell in love.

“It’s a lot like love itself, finding your sound,” he said. “I though rock ’n’ roll was it, but then I heard jazz.”

A few years ago, he was able to quit his job at the Best Buy in Central Park to pursue music full time. He sings at weddings, events and takes on public gigs. He also writes and produces modern pop, and moved to Ruther Glen to be closer to venues in Richmond while keeping Fredericksburg accessible.

Judges on the TV show were quick to compare Michael to Sinatra, and he said he hears that all the time. But being on such a big platform, he decided to roll out another jazz standard first to show his range. He chose the song made popular by Bobby Darin because he likes its modulation and being able to play with the lyrics.

Michael said he had been hoping for judges John Legend or Blake Shelton to pick him. While both Shelton and Legend were complimentary, Shelton wanted more personality and Legend said the performance was too spoken word-y for him. They agreed, though, that he is one to watch in the future.