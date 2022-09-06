Caroline County receives international certificate of excellence for financial reporting

Caroline County has received international recognition for excellence in financial reporting, the county announced in a press release last week.

The Government Finance Officers Association of the U.S. and Canada awarded Caroline a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in financial reporting for its fiscal year 2021 comprehensive financial report.

The certificate is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, according to the press release, and is awarded to reports that demonstrate a "spirit of full disclosure" and "motivate potential users and user groups to read the report."

GFOA established the certificate of achievement program in 1945 to encourage state and local governments to go beyond minimum requirements and demonstrate transparency in financial reporting, and then recognize governments that succeed in achieving this goal.

"The goal of the program is not to assess the financial health of participating governments, but rather to ensure that users of their financial statements have the information they need to do so themselves," the association's website states.

Reginald Underwood, chair of the Caroline County Board of Supervisors, thanked finance director Tomeka Smith and her staff for their work in earning the award.

"To our knowledge, this marks the first time Caroline County has ever been awarded the GFOA Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its annual comprehensive financial report," Underwood said in the county's press release.