Caroline County schools delaying in-person learning until March 1

Caroline schools Superintendent Sarah Calveric told board members during a presentation prior to Monday's vote that the school system is ready to bring students back to school buildings in February. Calveric discussed the newly released Virginia Department of Health guidelines for reopening schools, which present multiple measures for divisions to consider when making decisions about reintroducing in-person learning.

In addition to the CDC's three core indicators for determining the risk of COVID-19 transmission in schools—the 14-day new case rate, percent of positive tests and ability of the school to implement mitigation strategies—the VDH guidelines recommend considering "community needs" and the level of school impact, to include student absenteeism, staff capacity and incidents of school-based transmission.

Calveric said the level of school impact has been low. Of 51 total cases of COVID-19 identified among those in the school division since August, only three were identified as school-based. She said student absenteeism and staff capacity remains "within normal limits."

But the risk of community transmission of COVID-19 in Caroline is at the highest level, according to the CDC indicators. As of Jan. 25, the number of new cases per 100,000 over the past 14 days was 851.4 and about 13 percent of virus tests were positive.