Caroline County schools delaying in-person learning until March 1

The Caroline County School Board has voted to delay in-person learning for students until March 1.
The division was to begin offering a hybrid in-person program for all students Feb. 1, but the board voted Monday evening to delay this option for one month, stating the desire to give all staff and employees a chance to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The board approved the delay on a 5–1 vote. Madison District representative Shawn Kelley voting against the delay, saying he thinks schools are ready to reopen.
The vote follows Stafford County's decision to delay its hybrid program for middle-school students and freshmen from Feb. 2 to Feb. 9 and to start in-person classes for other high-schoolers Feb. 16.
All Spotsylvania County public schools are still virtual, and the School Board was scheduled to consider whether to bring students back or extend virtual learning at its meeting Tuesday. A hybrid program started last week for all Fredericksburg City students, though a bus driver shortage meant the program could not be fully implemented.
In King George County, students in kindergarten through second grade and other priority learners returned to school buildings last week, but the School Board voted to follow Superintendent Robert Benson’s recommendation to delay bringing all other students back until risk of transmission in schools according to the CDC indicators is in the “higher” category, rather than “highest.”
Caroline schools Superintendent Sarah Calveric told board members during a presentation prior to Monday's vote that the school system is ready to bring students back to school buildings in February. Calveric discussed the newly released Virginia Department of Health guidelines for reopening schools, which present multiple measures for divisions to consider when making decisions about reintroducing in-person learning.
In addition to the CDC's three core indicators for determining the risk of COVID-19 transmission in schools—the 14-day new case rate, percent of positive tests and ability of the school to implement mitigation strategies—the VDH guidelines recommend considering "community needs" and the level of school impact, to include student absenteeism, staff capacity and incidents of school-based transmission.
Calveric said the level of school impact has been low. Of 51 total cases of COVID-19 identified among those in the school division since August, only three were identified as school-based. She said student absenteeism and staff capacity remains "within normal limits."
But the risk of community transmission of COVID-19 in Caroline is at the highest level, according to the CDC indicators. As of Jan. 25, the number of new cases per 100,000 over the past 14 days was 851.4 and about 13 percent of virus tests were positive.
Three teachers who spoke at the meeting or had written comments read aloud said they miss their students "terribly," but don't feel safe returning to school buildings right now.
"I was looking forward to seeing some of my students on Feb. 1, but this was when I thought I would have my first vaccination shot last week," one teacher said.
She said staff members received emails from Mary Washington Healthcare last week indicating that there were no more doses of the vaccine available at that time, but more were on order. Jeff Wick, coordinator of safety and compliance for Caroline County Public Schools, said staff will receive emails from MWHC inviting them to make vaccination appointments this week.
He said there will also be vaccination clinics at the Caroline Community Center every Monday beginning Feb. 1 for those in phases 1a and 1b of the vaccine distribution. An estimated 350 shots will be administered at each clinic, Wick said.
He said about 64 percent of school staff members have registered to receive the vaccine.
Board members said they were "torn" about whether students and staff should return to school buildings, but ultimately seemed to indicate that they would prefer to give everyone time to get the shot.
Information about registering for a COVID-19 vaccine in the Rappahannock Area Health District.
Adele Uphaus–Conner: 540/735-1973
@flsadele