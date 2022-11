The Caroline County Board of Supervisors would like to recognize area veterans at its next regular meeting, to be held the day before Veterans Day.

Veterans of any branch of the U.S. armed forces are invited to attend the meeting Thursday, Nov. 10, at 6 p.m. in the auditorium of the Community Services Center, located at 17202 Richmond Turnpike in Milford.

All veterans will be recognized and veterans from Caroline County are especially encouraged to attend.