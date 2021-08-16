Caroline defers rezoning request as Virginia Bazaar works out new plan for site

The Caroline County Board of Supervisors has unanimously agreed to defer a rezoning request to develop the Virginia Bazaar site to allow time for a new proposal to be submitted.
Virginia Bazaar LLC and Flint Development had requested rezoning of 97.25 acres at the bazaar off Interstate 95 in Ladysmith from B-1 Business to M-1 Industrial to allow offices, warehouses, distribution facilities, and other similar uses in a 1.1 million-square-foot building.
Flint received rezoning approval in June on a second commercial property for a 1.1 million-square-foot warehouse project to be built in Carmel Church. The development, named Caroline 95 Logistics, is located at 11498 Chesterfield Road at the southeast corner of Carmel Church Loop and McKesson Drive.
But supervisors delayed a decision then on the second project, named Midway 95 Logistic, until their Aug. 10 meeting, saying they wanted more time to study the plans and residents’ feedback.
Flint withdrew its application for the Midway 59 Logistic project in July and Virginia Bazaar asked supervisors to defer action on its request until their Oct. 12 board meeting.
Caroline Planning Director Mike Finchum told supervisors last Tuesday that since the request for withdrawal was received after a June public hearing on the rezoning, the board must consent to the withdrawal.
“If the board accepts the withdrawal of Flint Development as the applicant, it leaves the original rezoning application as the application of record,” he said.
Virginia Bazaar manager Chip Chandler said the company is working with a new potential buyer for the property and expects an amended application for a smaller development to be submitted by the October meeting.
Supervisors voted unanimously to defer the rezoning request.
“We don’t want to turn down a potential business for the county,” said Supervisor Floyd Thomas. “We want to say that we are pro-business.”