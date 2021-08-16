Caroline defers rezoning request as Virginia Bazaar works out new plan for site

The Caroline County Board of Supervisors has unanimously agreed to defer a rezoning request to develop the Virginia Bazaar site to allow time for a new proposal to be submitted.

Virginia Bazaar LLC and Flint Development had requested rezoning of 97.25 acres at the bazaar off Interstate 95 in Ladysmith from B-1 Business to M-1 Industrial to allow offices, warehouses, distribution facilities, and other similar uses in a 1.1 million-square-foot building.

Flint received rezoning approval in June on a second commercial property for a 1.1 million-square-foot warehouse project to be built in Carmel Church. The development, named Caroline 95 Logistics, is located at 11498 Chesterfield Road at the southeast corner of Carmel Church Loop and McKesson Drive.

But supervisors delayed a decision then on the second project, named Midway 95 Logistic, until their Aug. 10 meeting, saying they wanted more time to study the plans and residents’ feedback.

Flint withdrew its application for the Midway 59 Logistic project in July and Virginia Bazaar asked supervisors to defer action on its request until their Oct. 12 board meeting.