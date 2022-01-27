Caroline delays action on solar projects

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

CC Solar withdrew a request that was to be presented to the board Tuesday that sought an exception to rezone 20 more acres on the north side of Sunshine School Road across from Hobbie Street.

Early at the meeting, the board went into a closed session with the county attorney to discuss legal matters associated with the solar projects.

After returning to open session and receiving presentations and public comment, Port Royal Supervisor Nancy Long, whose district the projects are in, read a prepared motion to delay action until May 10 in order to “provide time to review possible DEQ and EPA water quality discrepancies and any relevant General Assembly action on solar farm projects.”

Some of the residents who spoke during the meeting said they are worried that runoff from the facilities could lead to environmental impacts to their neighboring properties.

“I would like to see you add to the agreement for a water management observation,” David Olge, a resident in Woodford, told the board.