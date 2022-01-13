Caroline delays vote on second solar project until Jan. 25.

The Caroline County Board of Supervisors delayed a vote this week on a special exception permit on Solunesco’s second solar farm project and plans to consider both later this month.
A decision on the Racehorse Solar Farm Project, which is seeking a special exception permit on 145 acres zoned rural preservation, was delayed until Jan. 25. Last month. the board held a public hearing on Solunesco's 30-acre Whalebone Solar Farm Project, but delayed a vote on that until Jan. 25.
Both of these projects are among nine solar projects seeking special exception permits from the Board of Supervisors. Two are major solar sites, spanning a total of nearly 2,600 acres on Paige Road in Woodford and just south of Frog Level Road in the southern part of the county.
The Racehorse and 30-acre Whalebone projects are among seven smaller proposed projects covering a total of 835.5 acres. The others involve 348.5 acres on Woodford Road, two parcels totaling 161 acres on Industrial Drive in Milford and two parcels totaling 73 acres on Balty Road near Ladysmith.
Property owner Jim Berberich and Solunesco are co-applicants for the permit for the Racehorse project near Quarters Road west of U.S. 1. The property is currently being used for agriculture.
The renewable energy will be sold to Rappahannock Electric Cooperative’s distribution system via an existing distribution line. Solunesco says the Racehorse project would produce enough electricity to power up to 1,500 homes; Whalebone would generate enough power for about 400.
Seth Maughan, director of project development of Solunesco, told the board that the company has established buffers to ensure that neighbors won't be able to see the solar panels from their properties. Proffers call for a minimum 50-foot setback on all sides, increased to 150 feet along all public rights-of-way. Two rows of evergreen trees staggered six feet apart will be planted to block views, Maughan said.
”This site will look like a forested parcel,” Maughan said. “We understand that there are a lot of residents in the vicinity of the project and we feel like we’re really in this process and are happy to continue to collaborate if we can make this project more comfortable with the community.”
The Planning Commission earlier split 2–2 on whether to endorse the Racehorse project and those proposed on Paige Road, Balty Road and Fredericksburg Turnpike.
Three residents spoke in opposition to the Racehorse project at a public hearing Tuesday.
Nathan Sullivan, who lives on Quarters Road, presented a petition signed by 47 residents that are affected by the project and have asked for the board to deny the permit. Sullivan said the residents are concerned that the project would harm wildlife and ruin the bucolic view and he questioned the longterm commitment and finances of the companies involved.
“There is no way these projects stand on their own merits and without government subsidies and grants they will go the way of the Keystone pipeline,” Sullivan said. “My main concern is that they do not fit a regular business model. It is not a good thing for our county and the whole country.”
Mary Hodge of Woodford told the board that she is vehemently opposed to land acquisition for solar power, calling it “wasteful, inefficient" and more concerned about money than conservation.
Maughan commented after the speakers that most of their concern points were mainly against solar energy policy and don’t pertain to the company's project.
“These projects are heavy-weighted upfront with investment by the owners and not based on government funding,” he said.
Maughan questioned some of the signatures on the petition, saying some were from people who don't live in the county or in the vicinity of the project and others were from people in the same household.
“I just don’t want this petition to reflect that all [adjacent property] owners are against this project because half of the owners we have already spoken to and have written a letter of approval,” he said.
Port Royal Supervisor Nancy Long, ask to postpone the hearing to Jan. 25 meeting to allow other residents who are still without power from the recent snowstorm to speak.