Caroline delays vote on second solar project until Jan. 25.

“There is no way these projects stand on their own merits and without government subsidies and grants they will go the way of the Keystone pipeline,” Sullivan said. “My main concern is that they do not fit a regular business model. It is not a good thing for our county and the whole country.”

Mary Hodge of Woodford told the board that she is vehemently opposed to land acquisition for solar power, calling it “wasteful, inefficient" and more concerned about money than conservation.

Maughan commented after the speakers that most of their concern points were mainly against solar energy policy and don’t pertain to the company's project.

“These projects are heavy-weighted upfront with investment by the owners and not based on government funding,” he said.

Maughan questioned some of the signatures on the petition, saying some were from people who don't live in the county or in the vicinity of the project and others were from people in the same household.

“I just don’t want this petition to reflect that all [adjacent property] owners are against this project because half of the owners we have already spoken to and have written a letter of approval,” he said.

Port Royal Supervisor Nancy Long, ask to postpone the hearing to Jan. 25 meeting to allow other residents who are still without power from the recent snowstorm to speak.