Caroline gives sports complex more time to finish septic system

Caroline County supervisors are giving the Virginia Sports Complex in Ruther Glen a 60-day extension on a pump-and-haul permit so it can complete the construction of a septic system.
The board granted owner Shawn Mills a temporary pump-and-haul permit in March while an on-site sewage disposal system is being built. The permit allows the complex to continue to operate in the meantime.
Mills, who has had heated exchanges with supervisors, said construction of the septic system fell behind because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The complex, now called Legacy Park Sports Virginia, was closed in April and reopened in June.
Supervisors said the Sheriff's Office received an anonymous call last Saturday about sewage leaking from a tank and a strong sewer odor at the complex. Joseph Schiebel, director of public utilities, told the board there was significant leaking into a stream and evidence that it had been happening for a while.
“Their manager informed us that a pump truck was on its way that day,” Schiebel said. “I found out the next day the truck never came until Tuesday because they did not call their on-call service provider.”
Rodney Whittaker, owner at Whittaker Soils & Design, said he is waiting for the health department to approve revised plans and issue a permit for him to build the drain field at the complex. He said he hopes to have it approved in a week, and that once the equipment is delivered, it will take a week to build.
Mills said he is waiting for the health department to approve the latest plan changes.
“All I’m asking for is time to complete," he told supervisors. "I don’t want another leak to the system and all we have to do is change 6 inches on the plans, order the parts and we put this stinking thing in and y’all will never have to see me again.”
Board member Nancy Long told Mills to use his staff to inspect the tank every day and install an alarm until the new system is in place.
“The fact that you have damaged one of our waterways really irks me," she said.
Schiebel said he notified the health department and Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, which has opened an investigation into the spill.
