Caroline Habitat for Humanity dedicates five new homes, sets sights on more

Before now, she has always rented, and recently stayed with her parents in order to save money for the new home.

Like others in the program, she also was working on her house and the others. Since November, she has spent pretty much every Wednesday through Sunday at the homes.

“It means a lot. It’s like I’m starting over,” she said, adding that it feels good to be able to buy a house, which is something her son will inherit.

Moore’s situation encapsulates the key tenet of the Habitat for Humanity program.

Tickle said Habitat’s program helps families who ordinarily can’t afford to buy a home, and is something that can change their lives in many ways.

Owning an affordable home, he said, can help people not only establish themselves, but it also can set up younger generations who otherwise wouldn’t inherit property.

“They can set down roots,” Tickle said.

He noted that the families will each have $50,000 in equity upon moving into their homes, and the loans have low, 1 percent interest rates.

“It’s a game-changer,” Tickle said of the program. “It’s one of the best ways to build rural houses and nobody knows about it.”