Affordable housing advocates and family members who are about to be new homeowners gathered Thursday in Caroline County to celebrate federal and state grants that will help build 20 new homes in the county over the next two years.

“I’m ready and my daughters are ready,” said Tabitha Tobias of Spotsylvania County, who has eight children and is prepared to start construction on her four-bedroom home. “This is a longtime dream come true.”

Jason Tickle, president and CEO of Caroline County Habitat for Humanity, said construction of the new homes for low-income families who live and work in the region begins next month.

“They’re folks who are in some of our more critical roles — teachers, first responders,” Tickle said. “In our area, if you look at the housing statistics, something like a third of the population falls into this category, you know: asset limited, income constrained, employed.”

Thursday afternoon’s grant signing ceremony at the Caroline County Economic Development Office officially puts a $420,000 U.S. Department of Agriculture grant into action to help build the new homes over the next two years.

Tickle said his organization will combine the USDA grant with a $2 million Virginia Housing grant that was approved last August by the George Washington Regional Commission. Twelve of the homes will be built using a self-help model, in which the future homeowners do the majority of the work building their own homes while other workers do the rest.

“One will be built by the high school and the others will be built by a for-profit partner, but we will provide the buyers, the loan and a down payment assistance grant,” Tickle said.

Perry Hickman, the USDA’s state director of rural development, said his organization helps low-income families obtain new homes through USDA Section 502 direct loans that help the applicants “obtain decent, safe and sanitary housing in eligible rural areas by providing payment assistance to increase an applicant’s repayment ability.”

“As prices of houses continue to rise, the dream of home ownership seems to be less likely for very low income families,” Hickman said. “Realizing their dream of home ownership will become a reality between the actions of Caroline Habitat and those individuals seeking payment assistance through our 502 Direct program.”

Tickle said a family of four with an annual income of $70,000 would qualify for that type of loan.

“If you make that, we can get you enough of a loan that one of our for-profit partners can build you a home and it will be affordable,” he said. “It’s a way for us to get more folks into a home who maybe can’t use the self-help loan program.”

Under the self-help program, future homeowners must contribute 65% of the labor it takes to build their own home, with the exception of pouring the home’s foundation and installing plumbing, electric, heating and air conditioning systems. More than 50,000 homes have been built across the U.S. using a similar model.

Tobias said during the construction process of her own home, her family will be paired with three other homeowners who are all building new homes in the same Bowling Green neighborhood.

“We all put in our sweat equity hours not only into our own home, but whoever is in our group,” Tobias said. “We’re working on their home just like they’re working on mine.”

Jim Nave, 67, lives in Fredericksburg. He reached out to Caroline Habitat after his own life as a homeowner recently came to an “abrupt halt.”

After paying a mortgage on his own home for the last 25 years, Nave, a career Fredericksburg city worker, said a recent divorce left him without his home and only half of his 401K retirement savings.

“That put me on a level where there was no way I could build a house,” Nave said. “You take a guy my age and you don’t think that you’re ever going to own another house and you’re ready to give up and in less than a month, I’m going to start building my own house.”

Tickle said the first batch of homes will be constructed in Bowling Green starting next month, while construction on a second phase of homes is planned in Ladysmith in about four months.

To find out more about Caroline Habitat’s efforts to build affordable housing in the region, visit habitatofcaroline.org. To learn more about USDA’s rural development program, visit rd.usda.gov/va.