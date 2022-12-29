Caroline 'Habitat' receives federal grant to build more affordable housing

A Caroline County nonprofit was recently awarded a grant to build 12 new homes for low-income families under a federal self-help program.

“We’re very pleased with it,” said Jason Tickle, president and CEO of Caroline County Habitat for Humanity. Tickle said the $420,000 U.S. Department of Agriculture grant will help build new homes for people in the community who sometimes have difficulties making ends meet.

“They’re folks who are in some of our more critical roles, teachers, first responders,” Tickle said. “In our area, if you look at the housing statistics, something like a third of the population falls into this category, you know: asset limited, income constrained, employed.”

News of the federal grant came last Thursday in a joint press release issued by U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine who said the funding comes from the USDA’s Mutual Self-Help Housing Technical Assistance Program, which helps build homes for low-income families in rural areas across the country.

“In Virginia, in our region, there was no self-help for almost 20 years,” Tickle said. “We got the first grant last time.”

Tickle said Caroline Habitat for Humanity is one of three Habitat groups in the nation that has applied and then received the federal self-help funds. Under the program, the Caroline Habitat partners with buyers of modest means to build affordable homes in which homeowners can expect mortgage payments of no more than 30% of their adjusted household income.

Tickle said the grant has been available for government nonprofit organizations, federally recognized tribes and private nonprofit organizations for “over 50 years,” but only about 100 organizations across the country take advantage of it.

“A lot of that is people don’t really know about it,” Tickle said. “We’re the only ones in Virginia operating a self-help program. It’s a phenomenal way to build affordable workforce houses.”

Tickle said people in his inner circle refer to the program as “Habitat on steroids” because he said in a “traditional” Habitat model, a substantial amount of money has to be raised at the grassroots level to build a new home. The federal grant gives his organization the capital it needs immediately to focus on building new homes and delivering them to the families, rather than spending valuable time on fundraising activities.

“It’s a phenomenal program that really, if you want to get some business done, this is the way to do it for affordable houses,” Tickle said.

Tickle said the families for the 12 new homes have already joined together and signed agreements to help each other build each other’s homes. He said under the self-help program, the community and other volunteers work together to build everything with the exception of pouring the home’s foundation, plumbing and electric and heating and air conditioning systems.

“Nobody moves in until everybody moves in,” Trickle said. “The ‘sweat equity’ part is what makes it so affordable.”

Tickle said his organization will also help the future homeowners obtain USDA Section 502 direct loans to move into their new houses.

“They pay for just the cost of the home,” Tickle said. “Sticks and the bricks, kind of your ‘traditional Habitat’ and how you calculate the cost of the home.”

Tickle said the groundbreaking for the first phase of the new homes will be held early in the new year in Bolling Green in the vicinity of Travis Street and E. Broaddus Avenue. Two other lots are located within two miles of that site and the remainder of the homes will be built in existing mixed-income neighborhoods within the county.

“Over the next two years, that’s what we’ll be doing,” Tickle said.

Caroline County Habitat for Humanity was also recently awarded a $2 million Virginia Housing Development Authority grant to build even more affordable housing.

“The county is invested in this project,” Tickle said. “They actually pledged to cover the water hook-up for the homes that we do.”