Caroline historian leading local effort to recognize York, the sole enslaved member of the Lewis & Clark expedition

In 1770, on a farm in what is now Caroline County, a man was born who played a key part in Lewis and Clark’s famed 1803–06 Expedition to the Pacific.

This man was a hunter and carried a firearm, could swim and, having an understanding of natural remedies, took care of members of the expedition when they grew ill.

He went on scouting trips and had an equal vote with other team members on important decisions, such as where to build a fort to overwinter on the Oregon coast.

He was admired by the Native Americans and helped make successful trades with them. Two geographic features—a series of islands and a creek—were named after him.

Yet unlike every other man who accompanied William Clark and Meriwether Lewis on the historic voyage, he did not receive the U.S. government’s reward of double pay and 320 acres of land.

That’s because this man—who had only one name, York—was enslaved by Clark, willed to him in 1799 by his father, who owned York’s parents.

“Years ago, we acknowledged [York in Caroline County,] but not to the degree we need to today,” said Carolyn Davis, president of Historic Port Royal.

Davis, a retired school principal, is also the Caroline County chair for the Virginia Lewis and Clark Legacy Trail, or VLCLT, which was initiated in 2010 and crosses the state, marking places and events that played a role in the expedition.

Three years ago, trail organizers began raising funds to support extending the trail, adding new signs and updating existing ones. This year, the General Assembly approved a budget amendment funding the fabrication and installation of four highway markers and directional signs to support the trail.

Caroline County is one of the four localities that will submit applications to the Virginia Department of Historic Resources and Virginia Department of Transportation for the funds. According to a press release from the VLCLT, the money will be used to replace the existing highway marker for York, which was installed in 2009 on U.S. 1 near the intersection with Ladysmith Road.

Davis will work with the VLCLT and the Department of Historic Resources to write the text for the new marker.

The existing marker mentions York’s birth on the farm of William Clark’s family, the fact that he was the only Black member of the Lewis and Clark Expedition and the fact that he received no rewards for his participation because of his status as an enslaved person.

But Davis said the marker should acknowledge more of York’s accomplishments with the Corps of Discovery, as well as the known facts about what happened to him after the expedition.

“We want to make sure what’s there is correctly done,” she said.

According to historian, author and speaker Hasan Davis—who wrote a children’s book about York and portrays him in living history performances—York enjoyed freedom and equality on the expedition.

Journals kept by crew members show that York was greatly respected by everyone.

“If you look at the journals, it’s estimated there are about one million words of text all written by white men who were indoctrinated in white supremacy, and not one time was there a negative, derisive or ugly stereotypical statement made about York,” Davis said. “Just that absence was more powerful than anything and that led me to dig deep into his story.”

Indigenous leaders who Davis spoke to during his research told him that York was admired and respected by the Native Americans as well.

“He made an impact and he created opportunities [with the Native Americans] where there wouldn’t have been any,” Davis said. “These were very sophisticated communities with their own economic systems and many of them were under-impressed by the crew, but because York was so unique, he created unique opportunities.”

York’s presence may have gone so far as to keep the entire team alive. Davis said indigenous leaders told him, “You need to know that the only reason we didn’t kill them all was because we heard about him.”

“His impact was so much more than just, ‘the guy carrying the bags for William Clark,’” Davis said.

The respect that York received during the expedition made returning to enslavement unbearable for him, Davis said.

Clark and York grew up together in Virginia and later Kentucky, which at the time was Virginia’s western frontier. York served as Clark’s personal servant and the two were companions for decades—they were in their mid-30s at the time of the expedition—yet Clark was never able to see him as an equal, Davis said.

There are no official papers showing that Clark ever granted York his freedom, he said.

Clark did allow York to go to Louisville, Kentucky to be near his wife, but wrote to his brother, “if any attempt is made by York to run off, or refuse to [perform] his duty as a Slave, I wish him Sent to New Orleans and Sold, or hired out to Some Severe master [until] he thinks better of Such Conduct.”

Clark later told the writer Washington Irving that he freed York 10 years after the expedition, but that his life as a free man was a failure due to his own laziness. He claimed that York set out to return to his master but died of cholera and was buried in an unmarked grave.

“Is this account accurate, or is Clark using racist stereotyping of the era to justify why York never should have been free at all?” Davis asked in an article he wrote about York for the National Park Service.

Another account from a fur trader who wrote about his years in the western territories, describes encountering a Black man who claimed to be York living among a band of Crow Indians in today’s Wyoming.

“He lost his wife and family and maybe he decided to go out there and live his second best life,” Davis said. “He found that place where he had been welcomed and valued. He was a competent frontiersman. He knew the rivers and the waters. Everything about it shows it’s something he could have done.”

However he ended his days, York’s history-making accomplishments as the first Black man to cross the continent as part of an important voyage of discovery deserve to be celebrated and shared, Carolyn Davis said.

“York was a valued and trusted member of the Corps of Discovery, working side-by-side with the other members of the group,” she said. “His contributions were innumerable during the 28-month journey.”

Historic Port Royal and the Caroline County Historical Society will hold a joint meeting on Sunday, Aug. 14, at 2 p.m. at Caroline County Community Services Center in Milford. The groups will discuss the legacy trail project and hear a presentation from Peggy Crosson, president of VLCLT.

“We would like to compliment Mrs. Davis—she has jumped on board serving as the county chair for Caroline and she is also trying to coordinate and engage other counties that have Lewis and Clark connections, like Spotsylvania,” Crosson said.

The Lewis and Clark legacy trail hopes to install more than 40 new signs in the next 10 years.