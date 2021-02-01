Caroline hopes to use unspent budget funds to upgrade schools

The Caroline County school system wants to use $3 million in left over budget funds to make improvements to several schools.
The School Board and the Board of Supervisors held a joint meeting last week to discuss the re-appropriation of $3 million from the school’s three years of budget carryover funds. Schools Superintendent Sara Calveric presented a report on how unspent money from fiscal 2018, 2019 and 2020 could be used to pay for capital improvements to Caroline High School, Caroline Middle School, the Annex building and three elementary schools.
At the end of the fiscal year, monies that are unspent in the schools budget bo back to the county government. “So we are here to request the re-appropriation of funds at the February 9 board meeting of $3 million,” said Calveric. “That is an extensive amount of money and we are eager to share how we hope to utilize these funds.”
From the School Board’s $3 million request for capital projects, $1.2 million is designated for improvements at Caroline High School and the sports complex. Included are needed upgrades to the softball field, new stadium lighting and bleachers at the football stadium, new HVAC units installed in three careers and technology classrooms and a new wrestling practice facility.
Also included is classroom furniture replacement at all schools, replacement of windows and new gym lighting in the Annex building that houses the School Board offices and the Caroline Diversified Learning Center.
Calveric asked supervisors to consider that all approved carryover funds will be forwarded into the fiscal 2022 budget that takes effect July 1 because of the extensive list of improvements to be done.
At the meeting, Calveric also discussed moving forward with increasing the starting teacher salary to $41,800, which is the final phase of the three-year salary compensation study. The compensation study has been a topic for discussion between both boards for several years in an effort to bring Caroline’s teacher salaries in line with other localities. Caroline schools rank the 14th lowest out of 16 in the region.
Caroline schools did not receive enough local and state funding in this year’s budget to implement the last phase of the compensation study, which has a cost of $1.5 million.
The school board will present its fiscal 2022 budget proposal to the Board of Supervisors on Feb. 9.
In other business, supervisors are discussing the possibility of amending the county code to allow hunting with rifles larger than .22 caliber under certain circumstances. The revised ordinance would allow the use of larger-caliber rifles provided they are used only from a tree stand at least 10 feet high and they have only one round in the chamber when on the stand.
The County ordinance prohibits using a rifle larger than a .22 caliber to hunt anything except groundhogs, coyotes and feral hogs. The use of muzzle-loading rifles is permitted during the open season for hunting deer.
“I fully support this because one of the things that rifle hunting does allow is a senior or disabled person to hunt where they may not be mobile,” said Supervisor Clay Forehand.
Father and son Joe and Randy Thomas of Bowling Green spoke in favor of the ordinance. They suggest the rifle season not be open during both bow and black-powder season.
A public hearing on the gun issue is scheduled for March 9.