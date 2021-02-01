Caroline hopes to use unspent budget funds to upgrade schools

Calveric asked supervisors to consider that all approved carryover funds will be forwarded into the fiscal 2022 budget that takes effect July 1 because of the extensive list of improvements to be done.

At the meeting, Calveric also discussed moving forward with increasing the starting teacher salary to $41,800, which is the final phase of the three-year salary compensation study. The compensation study has been a topic for discussion between both boards for several years in an effort to bring Caroline’s teacher salaries in line with other localities. Caroline schools rank the 14th lowest out of 16 in the region.

Caroline schools did not receive enough local and state funding in this year’s budget to implement the last phase of the compensation study, which has a cost of $1.5 million.

The school board will present its fiscal 2022 budget proposal to the Board of Supervisors on Feb. 9.

In other business, supervisors are discussing the possibility of amending the county code to allow hunting with rifles larger than .22 caliber under certain circumstances. The revised ordinance would allow the use of larger-caliber rifles provided they are used only from a tree stand at least 10 feet high and they have only one round in the chamber when on the stand.