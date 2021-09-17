 Skip to main content
Caroline is second area locality to establish Sunday voting
Caroline is second area locality to establish Sunday voting

The Caroline County Electoral Board decided Tuesday to allow voting and voter registration on Sunday, Oct. 10, from noon to 5 p.m.

Caroline is the second locality in the Fredericksburg area to take advantage of a bill passed by the General Assembly and signed by Gov. Ralph Northam earlier this year permitting Sunday voting and providing state funds to conduct it.

Spotsylvania County will permit Sunday voting on Oct. 3 from noon to 5 p.m.

Registrars in Fredericksburg, King George and Stafford all said Tuesday that those localities are not allowing Sunday voting.

Early voting starts on Friday, 45 days before the election. There are two Saturdays for early voting in Virginia—Oct. 23 and Oct. 30, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Caroline’s day for Sunday voting will be two days before the Oct. 12 deadline to register to vote. Anyone who registers that Sunday must wait three to five days to vote while their information is verified.

