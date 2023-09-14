As data center developer interest spreads across the state, Caroline County is yet another community in the Fredericksburg region preparing for and dealing with proposals involving the technology that powers cloud computing.

Proposals on data centers have popped up in Spotsylvania, Stafford, King George, Louisa and Fauquier counties.

Caroline also has drawn interest from data center developers, and the county has proposed changes to its comprehensive plan in order to handle data centers.

Data centers are warehouse-like buildings filled with computer servers and hardware that powers and stores data for the IT infrastructure. The facilities, often at least two stories tall, require large amounts of water for cooling and consume massive amounts of electricity, which requires most sites to include power sub stations.

Data center growth was spurred by a Virginia program that entices data center development via grants, which require matching funds from localities. The Fredericksburg area is popular because of the fiber-optic lines that run along Interstate 95.

During its Tuesday meeting, the Caroline Board of Supervisors heard a “first reading” on proposed comprehensive plan amendments to address a proposed Research and Technology Park, which would include data centers.

The comprehensive plan amendment addresses typical issues with data centers: setbacks and buffers from surrounding properties, noise, building heights, lighting, open space on the property and stormwater management, among other issues.

Some supervisors felt building heights (up to 100 feet) were too tall and wondered if the noise limits were strict enough.

Supervisor Jeffery Sili questioned inclusions of the numerous industrial uses and such things as laboratories, research, printing plants, restaurants, child care and hotels in the amendment.

The board addressed another proposed comprehensive plan amendment connected to a technology campus and data centers, this one to designate the Carmel Church Station area as an urban development area and to establish it as a “planned innovation, research and technology development” area.

In June, the Board of Supervisors voted against the amendment. But the amendment was brought back before the board for reconsideration on Tuesday.

The area of focus is along Jericho Road, identified by technology developers for facilities, according to the county.

Six residents spoke against the amendment during public comment time. They said residents in the Carmel Church area don’t want data center development in that area for a host of reasons and suggested the county wasn’t being transparent.

A speaker representing the National Parks Conservation Association said the amendment would allow data centers to be built across the North Anna River from park service property, something he doesn’t support.

One woman said residents haven’t been included in the process. She, along with two other speakers, questioned the ethics of county officials in bringing the issue back for a vote.

Caroline resident Kevin Collins said he came to talk about why the proposed changes to the Carmel Church area do not fit with its rural and agricultural character, but said it was important to talk about decisions by county administration and planning staff that have “left residents puzzled and profoundly unsettled.”

He said people are wondering what has changed since the board denied the proposed amendment in June.

In the past month, he said, agendas have been amended at the last minute, data centers and comprehensive plan amendments have been discussed during a work session for transportation and documents on Caroline proposals not presented locally have been presented in other jurisdictions.

Collins said he felt compelled to “shed light on what seems to be a hurried, secretive process, with a hint of deception that is undermining the comprehensive plan that was developed with roughly 30,000 Caroline County residents’ interest in mind, not the interest of a single business entity.”

Board members later discussed the proposed amendment and also heard a presentation from a Northern Virginia data center developer about the facilities.

Supervisor Sili made a motion to deny revisiting the amendment. The motion failed, 4-2. Sili and Jeffrey Black voted to deny bringing the amendment back before the board. Chairman Floyd Thomas and Supervisors Clayton Forehand, Nancy Long and Reginald Underwood voted against the motion, meaning the proposed amendment will be brought back to the board for reconsideration.

The board voted to hold a community information session before addressing the amendment at a future meeting.

In another data center-focused item, the board approved a public hearing on a comprehensive plan amendment for the Mattameade Growth Area, a planned data center development related to a proposal in Spotsylvania.

Amazon has filed an application for the Mattameade development, which bifurcates Spotsylvania and Caroline counties.

In Spotsylvania, the property is off of Orrock Road, totaling approximately 158 acres. The site would serve as a utility and power source for the Caroline development, which calls for about 4.5 million square feet of data center warehouses to be built on more than 900 acres.

The Caroline growth area comprises 1,385 acres, extending east along Stonewall Jackson Road then south to the Matta River.

According to the county, to support data center and industrial development in this area public water and sewer utilities will be provided in conjunction with Spotsylvania as part of “an economic development initiative, which the County has partnered with Spotsylvania County, The Fredericksburg Regional Alliance, the Commonwealth of Virginia and Rappahannock Electrical Cooperative.”