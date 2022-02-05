Caroline NAACP hosts Black HIstory Month essay contest

The Caroline County Branch of the NAACP is holding a Black History Month essay contest for high school and middle school students.

The essay must be between 1,000 and 1,500 words. Submissions will be judged based on content, grammar, spelling and clarity. All work must be original. The entry deadline is Feb. 28.

High school students will be awarded $200 for first place, $150 for second place and $100 for third place.

Middle school students will receive $100 for first place, $75 for second and $50 for third.

The high school topics to choose from are: How the NAACP shaped American society since its founding in 1909; How the NAACP has helped shape you; and going forward how current youth can help shape the NAACP’s future.

The middle school topic is to discuss what needs to happen to ensure that the NAACP’s vision of equal rights and no racial hatred or discrimination becomes a reality.

For more information, email education@naacpcaroline.org.