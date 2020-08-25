Caroline officials vote to remove Confederate monument from courthouse lawn

The Caroline County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday night to remove the Confederate monument that has stood on the courthouse lawn for 114 years.
The decision to relocate the monument was made at the end of a public hearing that saw 31 speakers, 24 of whom were in favor of moving it to another location. Fifteen letters were read by the board, with 10 in favor of keeping the statue in the current location and five seeking removal.
“I think we did the right thing,” Western Caroline District Supervisor Jeff Black said. “That statue has value. But that statue has value in the right location.”
Board Chairman Jeff Sili said the original intent of the Bowling Green United Daughters of the Confederacy when it erected the statue in 1906 is a moot point because many across the county and the nation now have a negative view of the Confederacy.
Sili said he spoke with one county resident by phone who mentioned there was a “whites only” water fountain in front of the statue in the Jim Crow era, and that it’s always been a sore subject for Black residents.
Port Royal District Supervisor Nancy Long, who introduced the motion to remove the monument, stated that her constituents who wanted the statue to remain also understood the other side of the issue.
“Their only request of me was that it would be respected and moved to an appropriate place,” Long said.
The board was granted the right to unilaterally vote to remove Confederate symbols by the Virginia General Assembly with a law that went into effect July 1. The board now has 30 days to find a location to move the statue that is not owned by the county.
Sili and Madison District representative Clay Forehand warned that even after those days are up, it could take multiple months before the monument is removed.
Still, residents who spoke out against the statue rejoiced Tuesday night.
The Rev. Duane Fields and many others said the monument reminds them of slavery and the struggles of their ancestors.
“When I look at that statue, I don’t see a historical work of art,” Fields said. “I see a symbol that reminds me that in the eyes of some people, all I’m worth is free labor.”
The Rev. Cynthia Golden, a former Caroline teacher, stated that a “house divided against itself cannot stand.”
“Caroline County must stay united in order to prosper and grow,” Golden said. “We have important business to achieve. Let’s work together to solve these problems.”
In July, an online petition circulated with more than 2,500 signatures from across the nation to remove the monument.
Nine residents spoke at the July 14 board meeting, telling the board their concerns about the memorial. The board voted unanimously to hold a public hearing.
On Aug. 11, the board voted 4–2 to reject a nonbinding referendum that would have placed the issue on the ballot for voters to decide.
During that meeting, 13 of 17 speakers spoke out against the referendum.
More than 800 signed a counter-petition to keep the monument in its current location. Douglas Pitts wrote in a letter to the board that stated: “Don’t let cancel culture infect the county of Caroline.”
David Storke, owner of Storke Funeral Home in Bowling Green, signed the petition to keep the statue in place.
Storke spoke Tuesday night as well, decrying the labeling of racism in many disputes.
Pamela Smith, who circulated the counter-petition, said that one should not “sit in judgment” of Confederate soldiers and impose today’s standards on them.
“My ancestors were men that could not read or write,” Smith said. “They did not vote to secede from the Union. That decision was made by the delegates of the commonwealth.”
At the end of the Aug. 11 board meeting, Forehand stated he was concerned about the cost of removal. Black and others questioned the cost of it remaining.
“As a pastor and community leader, I am very concerned,” Fields said. “I am concerned about what message we leave out of here tonight with. … Tonight is a defining moment, a moment that will be etched in the history annals of this county.”
Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526
