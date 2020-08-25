Caroline officials vote to remove Confederate monument from courthouse lawn

The Caroline County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday night to remove the Confederate monument that has stood on the courthouse lawn for 114 years.

The decision to relocate the monument was made at the end of a public hearing that saw 31 speakers, 24 of whom were in favor of moving it to another location. Fifteen letters were read by the board, with 10 in favor of keeping the statue in the current location and five seeking removal.

“I think we did the right thing,” Western Caroline District Supervisor Jeff Black said. “That statue has value. But that statue has value in the right location.”

Board Chairman Jeff Sili said the original intent of the Bowling Green United Daughters of the Confederacy when it erected the statue in 1906 is a moot point because many across the county and the nation now have a negative view of the Confederacy.

Sili said he spoke with one county resident by phone who mentioned there was a “whites only” water fountain in front of the statue in the Jim Crow era, and that it’s always been a sore subject for Black residents.

Port Royal District Supervisor Nancy Long, who introduced the motion to remove the monument, stated that her constituents who wanted the statue to remain also understood the other side of the issue.