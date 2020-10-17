Caroline residents facing increases in water and sewer rates

“We’ve struggled with this over a number of years and we have fallen behind, which hurts us when we go for low-interest loans on some of the projects we are proposing because our rates are not what they should be,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Meanwhile, Aqua Virginia Inc., which serves several Caroline communities, has filed an application with the State Corporation Commission to raise water rates on its customers by 10.8 percent and sewer rates by 3.4 percent. Aqua Virginia supplies water to the subdivisions of Lake Caroline and Lake Land’or communities, and provides water and sewer service to Lake Land’or Heritage, Brindlewood, Campbell’s Creek and Countryside Apartments.

Supervisor Jeff Black is requesting that a public hearing on the increase be held in Caroline to allow residents an opportunity to offer their feedback on the proposed increases, which would take effect in January.

“I believe the citizens of Caroline have a right to a public hearing here in the county rather than having to travel to Richmond,” said Black. “There is rate fatigue going on with Aqua requesting a rate increase every two years.”