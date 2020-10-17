Caroline residents facing increases in water and sewer rates

Caroline County utility customers will pay more for water and sewer next year, and those served by Aqua Virginia Inc. could see their bills increase, too.
The Caroline Board of Supervisors voted unanimously last week to raise the water and sewer rates by 5 percent starting July 1. The county’s septage dumping fee will increase from $36.75 to $40 per 1,000 gallons.
Caroline Public Utilities Director Joey Schiebel presented the rate proposal to the board at its meeting Tuesday, noting there has not been a rate increase since a 5 percent hike in 2012. The proposed rate increases are based on a utility rate study by the county’s financial advisor, Davenport & Co.
Board Vice Chairman Floyd Thomas said he was concerned about raising rates on residents dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impacts and successfully urged the board to delay the increase until the next fiscal year begins in July.
“With the throes of COVID-19 and job uncertainty, I don’t want to raise the rates on anybody’s anything right now. Hopefully by July 1 we will see light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.
County Administrator Charles Culley told the board that the proposed rate increased was presented last year, but not part of the fiscal 2020 budget. He said the money is needed to upgrade the system.
“We’ve struggled with this over a number of years and we have fallen behind, which hurts us when we go for low-interest loans on some of the projects we are proposing because our rates are not what they should be,” he said.
Meanwhile, Aqua Virginia Inc., which serves several Caroline communities, has filed an application with the State Corporation Commission to raise water rates on its customers by 10.8 percent and sewer rates by 3.4 percent. Aqua Virginia supplies water to the subdivisions of Lake Caroline and Lake Land’or communities, and provides water and sewer service to Lake Land’or Heritage, Brindlewood, Campbell’s Creek and Countryside Apartments.
Supervisor Jeff Black is requesting that a public hearing on the increase be held in Caroline to allow residents an opportunity to offer their feedback on the proposed increases, which would take effect in January.
“I believe the citizens of Caroline have a right to a public hearing here in the county rather than having to travel to Richmond,” said Black. “There is rate fatigue going on with Aqua requesting a rate increase every two years.”
The increase, which averages 8.2 percent when water and sewer are combined, will help to offset about $20 million in capital improvements and increased operating expenses incurred statewide since 2018, Aqua Virginia President John Aulbach said in a press release.
“Our average requested water and wastewater rate increases are less than those in our 2017 rate filing,” said Aulbach. “If Aqua were to receive our full request, all of our customers would still pay about a penny a gallon for tap water delivered to their tap.”
Aqua Virginia has been at the center of several contentious rate increase cases before the State Corporation Commission. At a rate-increase hearing held in April 2018, Lake Land’Or Aqua customers described the water as discolored, cloudy and foul-smelling.
Two years ago, Aqua Virginia completed a yearlong $190,000 project to improve water quality for residents of 1,600 homes in Lake Land’Or that cost approximately $190,000. New filter systems were installed at three water treatment stations in the subdivision.
The SCC informed Aqua Virginia that the rate increases it wants would go into effect on or before Jan. 27, 2021.
In other business, the Board of Supervisors deferred approval of a special exception permit for Legacy Park Sports Virginia, formerly known as the Virginia Sports Complex, and extended a pump-and-haul permit for 130 days to give the Ruther Glen facility more time to complete construction of a septic system. The board granted owner Shawn Mills a temporary pump-and-haul permit in March while the on-site sewage disposal system is being built. The temporary permit lets the complex operate in the meantime.
