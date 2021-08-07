Caroline school officials team up to help clean up county

Caroline County roadways are looking a lot better, thanks to a volunteer trash pickup crew that did it for two causes.

This newly organized crew is made up of senior directors of the Caroline County Public Schools who want to get a better understanding of the county and to help improve it.

“The senior leadership wanted to learn more about the people in the community they serve,” said Administration Assistant Lisa Stevens. “We hope to do more trips like this so that we can participate and help.”

They set out for a field trip once a month, starting in June when they volunteered a day to help a construction project for Caroline’s Habitat for Humanity.

In July, the team shopped at Ladysmith Farmers Market and talked to the business vendors and customers. In August, the team will visit historical sites in Bowling Green with the Caroline Historical Society.

Schools Superintendent Sarah Calveric said the market field trip helped participants learn more about the community food sources that will help CCPS promote and connect families with greater resources.