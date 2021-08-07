Caroline school officials team up to help clean up county

Caroline County roadways are looking a lot better, thanks to a volunteer trash pickup crew that did it for two causes.
This newly organized crew is made up of senior directors of the Caroline County Public Schools who want to get a better understanding of the county and to help improve it.
“The senior leadership wanted to learn more about the people in the community they serve,” said Administration Assistant Lisa Stevens. “We hope to do more trips like this so that we can participate and help.”
They set out for a field trip once a month, starting in June when they volunteered a day to help a construction project for Caroline’s Habitat for Humanity.
In July, the team shopped at Ladysmith Farmers Market and talked to the business vendors and customers. In August, the team will visit historical sites in Bowling Green with the Caroline Historical Society.
Schools Superintendent Sarah Calveric said the market field trip helped participants learn more about the community food sources that will help CCPS promote and connect families with greater resources.
“Our leadership team walked away with a hands-on understanding of how SNAP and PEBT allowances can be used at the Ladysmith and Bowling Green markets to enhance students’ access to fresh fruits and vegetables. As a bonus, our local growers benefit too ... a real win–win!”
An extra field trip in July happened when Western Caroline Supervisor Jeff Black asked the group to participate in the Lake Land ‘Or Adopt-A-Highway and help pickup litter along a 2-mile stretch on Ladysmith Road west.
The Adopt-A-Highway program is one of Virginia Department of Transportation’s ways to clean litter from the roadsides, said VDOT representative Andrew Thorpe. “At VDOT, we do what we can to control litter, but unfortunately we have trouble keeping up.”
Black has been vocal about the unsightly trash along Caroline’s major roads and was instrumental in adding new county job positions for litter control.
He spoke to the school volunteers before starting out and thanked the group of 18 for serving. He also cautioned about the heavy traffic and to be alert for passing vehicles. Everyone wore an orange safety vest, carried orange trash bags, and used an extended picker.