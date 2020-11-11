Caroline schools decide to offer hybrid learning in January

Students in secondary grades can either attend school in person four days a week and work on learning activities at home on Wednesdays or can continue in synchronous online learning from home. Secondary instructors would be responsible for teaching both virtual and in-person students.

The task force surveyed parents, students and staff and reported that 51 percent supported hybrid learning. Parents and students can opt to continue with the virtual learning model that is in place now or have in-person instruction at the schools.

Distance learning will restart the week of Jan. 4 and the hybrid model will begin Jan. 11.

“Our staff has gone above and beyond to follow the rules for hybrid learning,” said School Board member Shawn Kelly. “I feel it will be a safe environment for anyone that wants to return.”

School superintendent Sarah Calveric explained to the board that the schools have the adequate space to accommodate all students wishing to return to the classroom.

“This also includes placing desks six feet apart with a room capacity of 21 students,” she said.