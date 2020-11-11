Caroline schools decide to offer hybrid learning in January

The Caroline County Public School system is moving forward with a phased-in approach for students to return to learning under both a virtual and hybrid schedule for the second semester.
The School Board approved the action by a 4–2 vote at its Monday meeting. School Board members George Spaulding and Calvin Taylor voted against opening the schools for in-person instruction.
Taylor told board members he did not want to be responsible for bringing students and staff into a building that could be detrimental to their health and well-being. “Even one death is too many,” he said.
The recommendation for hybrid learning was presented by Assistant Superintendent Robert Monroe on behalf of the task force, which he said considered all safety measures in developing the plan.
Caroline has been using a “virtual plus” model, which has all students learning online from home, except for some special education students, early English language learners and students with limited internet access.
Under the hybrid model, elementary students can either attend school in-person five days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or continue virtual studies from home on their current schedule. Elementary teachers will be assigned to either the hybrid group or virtual learners, so some students may be reassigned to another teacher in the next semester.
Students in secondary grades can either attend school in person four days a week and work on learning activities at home on Wednesdays or can continue in synchronous online learning from home. Secondary instructors would be responsible for teaching both virtual and in-person students.
The task force surveyed parents, students and staff and reported that 51 percent supported hybrid learning. Parents and students can opt to continue with the virtual learning model that is in place now or have in-person instruction at the schools.
Distance learning will restart the week of Jan. 4 and the hybrid model will begin Jan. 11.
“Our staff has gone above and beyond to follow the rules for hybrid learning,” said School Board member Shawn Kelly. “I feel it will be a safe environment for anyone that wants to return.”
School superintendent Sarah Calveric explained to the board that the schools have the adequate space to accommodate all students wishing to return to the classroom.
“This also includes placing desks six feet apart with a room capacity of 21 students,” she said.
Caroline schools will be using CARES funds to pay for the additional equipment and supplies required. The schools will have hand disinfecting dispensing stations in each classroom, touch-less faucets in the restrooms and filtration of both water fountains and the air inside the buildings.
Safety and Compliance Coordinator Jeff Wick said that Caroline schools are one of the lowest in the region for having COVID-19 virus, according to the Virginia Department of Health statistics. Since August, there have been five positive cases of COVID-19, resulting in 39 quarantines.
Bus transportation and school lunches will be available for students.
