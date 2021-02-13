Caroline schools seeking 10 percent increase in budget

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Board of Supervisors and School Board held a joint meeting last month to discuss the re-appropriation of $3 million from the school’s three years of budget carryover funds.

Calveric presented a report on how unspent money from fiscal years 2018, 2019 and 2020 could be used to pay for improvements to Caroline High School, Caroline Middle School, the Annex building and three elementary schools.

From the School Board’s $3 million request for capital projects, $1.2 million is designated for improvements at Caroline High School and the sports complex. Those include upgrades to the softball field, new stadium lighting and bleachers at the football stadium, new HVAC units in three careers and technology classrooms and a new wrestling practice facility.

Also included is classroom furniture replacement at all schools, replacement of windows and new gym lighting in the Annex building that houses the School Board offices and the Caroline Diversified Learning Center.

Board of Supervisors Chairman Reggie Underwood said he supported allocating the overage funds from 2018 and 2019, but disagreed on using the 2020 funds, since the schools were not fully operational because of the COVID-19 virus.