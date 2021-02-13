Caroline schools seeking 10 percent increase in budget

Caroline County School Superintendent Sarah Calveric is proposing a $49 million budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1, which is $4.6 million, or 10.4 percent, more than this year’s budget.
State and federal funds will provide the bulk of the money, but the system would need an additional $3.6 million over last year’s allocation from the county to fully fund the budget that Calveric presented to the Board of Supervisors last week.
Last year, schools received $14.5 million from the county.
The budget priorities in the proposed school budget are a 5 percent salary increase to complete the third year of a plan to increase the starting pay for teachers and hiring 15 new full-time employees. Caroline schools did not receive enough local and state funding in this year’s budget to implement the last phase of the compensation study, which has a cost of $1.5 million.
The starting salary for a Caroline teacher is $41,800. The proposed budget seeks to boost that figure to $43,322.
New staff in the proposed budget include one counselor to meet new state guidelines, three special education teachers, five classroom teachers, a coordinator of virtual learning and a work-based learning coordinator.
The budget includes an 8.9 percent increase, or $3.6 million, for instruction. That category makes up 70 percent of the budget.
The Board of Supervisors and School Board held a joint meeting last month to discuss the re-appropriation of $3 million from the school’s three years of budget carryover funds.
Calveric presented a report on how unspent money from fiscal years 2018, 2019 and 2020 could be used to pay for improvements to Caroline High School, Caroline Middle School, the Annex building and three elementary schools.
From the School Board’s $3 million request for capital projects, $1.2 million is designated for improvements at Caroline High School and the sports complex. Those include upgrades to the softball field, new stadium lighting and bleachers at the football stadium, new HVAC units in three careers and technology classrooms and a new wrestling practice facility.
Also included is classroom furniture replacement at all schools, replacement of windows and new gym lighting in the Annex building that houses the School Board offices and the Caroline Diversified Learning Center.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Reggie Underwood said he supported allocating the overage funds from 2018 and 2019, but disagreed on using the 2020 funds, since the schools were not fully operational because of the COVID-19 virus.
“Those reversion funds are not part of the operations and should have come back to the county,” he said.
The Board of Supervisors agreed to spending $1 million for all of the capital improvement projects except for the softball field, which Underwood said county staff would take care of, saving $200,000 in costs. Additionally, county officials will retain the reversion funds, and require schools to submit the repair bills for the county to pay directly.
The county’s proposed budget will likely be ready sometime in March. A public hearing must be held before the spending plans are approved.