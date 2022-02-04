 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Caroline schools to hold town hall meeting
Caroline Middle School will hold a community town hall meeting on Thursday from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. in the auditorium.

The event will be hosted by Principal Corinne Griggs.

Parents, students and community stakeholders are encouraged to attend.

The town hall is designed to be a call to action regarding various topics, including academics, behavior, school pride and parental involvement.

For more information, call 804/633-5088.

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526

tcoghill@freelancestar.com

