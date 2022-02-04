Caroline schools to hold town hall meeting

Caroline Middle School will hold a community town hall meeting on Thursday from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. in the auditorium.
The event will be hosted by Principal Corinne Griggs.
Parents, students and community stakeholders are encouraged to attend.
The town hall is designed to be a call to action regarding various topics, including academics, behavior, school pride and parental involvement.
For more information, call 804/633-5088.
