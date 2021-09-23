Caroline seeking grants to expand broadband to entire county

Caroline County is seeking nearly $23 million in state grants to offer broadband internet service to all homes and businesses in the county.
The county submitted applications Sept. 14 for grants in a partnership with internet service providers Comcast and Atlantic Broadband for Virginia Telecommunications Initiative funds. The state is expected to have up to $700 million available in VATI grants to award this fiscal year because of a massive infusion of federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The grants will fund networks, equipment or other investments required to deliver last-mile service to rural areas in the state.
The applications seek funds for Comcast to offer service to about 360 homes along Jericho and Anderson Mill roads west of Interstate 95. Comcast will apply for another grant in fiscal 2023 to serve 390 more homes.
The Atlantic Broadband request seeks funding to offer service to 3,866 additional homes located east of I–95. That includes the Dawn/Ruther Glen area, Woodford, along U.S. 17, Sparta, Central Point, and Passing areas south of Fort A.P. Hill to State Route 600.
In March, Atlantic Broadband was awarded a $4.2 million state grant to expand its existing system in Caroline in two areas: north and south to Portobago Bay in Port Royal and a 15 mile-stretch along State Route 207 that includes Golansville, Balty and Penola roads.
Nearly 60 percent of county residents do not have internet access, and many are students who need access to the learning tools the internet offers. County officials said if the additional grant requests are approved, broadband service would be available to all residents.
County officials agreed to provide $3.9 million in matching funds, using federal stimulus money or other available state and federal grants for its share. Atlantic Broadband has agreed to provide $1,200 per home or business passed and Comcast would pay $1,320 per passing, with some of that money coming from the federal Rural Digital Opportunity Fund program set up to help provide rural broadband.
Grant awards will be announced before January and all work funded would be done over the next two years. County officials stressed that none of the projects will be possible without the VATI funds.
“Without these grant funds, Caroline County cannot afford to provide this desperately needed service,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Reginald Underwood. “We all know that high-speed internet in every household is now an absolute necessity. It enables access to educational opportunities through distance learning, promotes access to health care and telemedicine, and encourages and sustains new and existing home-based and small businesses by enabling them to compete globally.”