Caroline seeking grants to expand broadband to entire county

Nearly 60 percent of county residents do not have internet access, and many are students who need access to the learning tools the internet offers. County officials said if the additional grant requests are approved, broadband service would be available to all residents.

County officials agreed to provide $3.9 million in matching funds, using federal stimulus money or other available state and federal grants for its share. Atlantic Broadband has agreed to provide $1,200 per home or business passed and Comcast would pay $1,320 per passing, with some of that money coming from the federal Rural Digital Opportunity Fund program set up to help provide rural broadband.

Grant awards will be announced before January and all work funded would be done over the next two years. County officials stressed that none of the projects will be possible without the VATI funds.

“Without these grant funds, Caroline County cannot afford to provide this desperately needed service,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Reginald Underwood. “We all know that high-speed internet in every household is now an absolute necessity. It enables access to educational opportunities through distance learning, promotes access to health care and telemedicine, and encourages and sustains new and existing home-based and small businesses by enabling them to compete globally.”