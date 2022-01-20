Caroline sets Feb. 8 public hearing on county redistricting

The Caroline County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing Feb. 8 to get input on redrawing district voting maps.
A proposed redistricting plan could bring changes for voters in Caroline County this year based on the recent census count, including reducing the size of the Madison District and adding more voters to the Reedy Church and Bowling Green districts.
The 2020 census count revealed that Caroline County has grown by 2,300 in population over 10 years, to a total of 30,887. Half of that increase has been in the Madison District.
Localities are required by law to redistrict every 10 years after the national census to account for population and demographic shifts and ensure fair representation on elected boards.
According to Section 5 of the federal Voting Rights Act, Caroline is required to seek pre-clearance of its voting maps and background data from the Department of Justice. The county must follow federal and state laws when establishing boundaries.
Caroline County Director of Planning and Community Development Mike Finchum presented new district totals to the Board of Supervisors at a meeting earlier this month. With the new growth, the six districts must now average 5,148 people each. A deviation of plus or minus 5 percent is allowed, which means the population in each district can range from 4,891 to 5,405.
“Anything over this amount will be problematic for the county in the adoption of ordinances,” Finchum told supervisors.
Finchum recommended that the board make minimum changes to the districts to avoid disrupting polling places and representation on the board.
The Bowling Green (4,729) and Reedy Church (4,757) districts fall below the minimum population totals and will require moving people into these districts to reach the minimum requirements.
The Madison District falls well above the maximum requirements at 6,002, and will need to be reduced by at least 597 people to balance the districts. Finchum is recommending moving 854 people to prepare for the next decade of growth in the Madison District.
A population shift from the Madison District to the Port Royal District could require creating a new polling precinct on Ladysmith Road at Wright’s Chapel United Methodist Church.
Currently, the county has nine precincts within the districts for the Board of Supervisors and the School Board. A new district, Western Caroline, was created in 2011, along with four new voting precincts.
Finchum said state redistricting divided Caroline into two districts for the House of Delegates: the 66th and 67th. If the election districts are adjusted, then a new polling precinct will have to be established for Bowling Green or Port Royal district, he said.