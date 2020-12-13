Caroline sheriff renews plea for pay raises for deputies

Caroline County Sheriff Tony Lippa remembers the last time his office had a full staff of 58 people—it was 2018.

Now, he said his office is trying to protect the safety of Caroline residents with only two or three full-time deputies per shift to patrol the county.

“I want the citizens to know we are still there for you, [but] we have to prioritize our calls,” the sheriff told county supervisors last week.

Lippa reported that his force is down 20 percent. There are currently 10 vacancies, one deputy is serving with themilitary in Afghanistan and a new recruit is attending the training academy, he said.

In January, Lippa told supervisors he had four vacancies in the 54-person department and said he was worried about being able to properly patrol the county then.

Lippa spoke at the Board of Supervisors meeting this past Tuesday to tell residents that the staffing situation has gotten worse over the past year and his office is facing a crisis.

This year, 10 deputies have left and three others retired, he said. Half of those leaving cited low pay that was not competitive with surrounding jurisdictions, Lippa said.