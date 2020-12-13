Caroline sheriff renews plea for pay raises for deputies

Caroline County Sheriff Tony Lippa remembers the last time his office had a full staff of 58 people—it was 2018.
Now, he said his office is trying to protect the safety of Caroline residents with only two or three full-time deputies per shift to patrol the county.
“I want the citizens to know we are still there for you, [but] we have to prioritize our calls,” the sheriff told county supervisors last week.
Lippa reported that his force is down 20 percent. There are currently 10 vacancies, one deputy is serving with themilitary in Afghanistan and a new recruit is attending the training academy, he said.
In January, Lippa told supervisors he had four vacancies in the 54-person department and said he was worried about being able to properly patrol the county then.
Lippa spoke at the Board of Supervisors meeting this past Tuesday to tell residents that the staffing situation has gotten worse over the past year and his office is facing a crisis.
This year, 10 deputies have left and three others retired, he said. Half of those leaving cited low pay that was not competitive with surrounding jurisdictions, Lippa said.
The sheriff started asking supervisors for money for raises last year after the board approved the county’s budget. He requested his certified staff members receive an immediate $4,000 raise, plus an additional $10,000 raise in the fiscal year that began July 1. He said Caroline’s salaries are $6,000 behind surrounding counties.
An increase would impact new hires and bring salaries in line with similar jurisdictions. The starting salary is $39,472 for certified deputies. An increase would start a new hire at $43,472.
Supervisors told Lippa last week that they will consider reasonable measures in January to help recruit and retain deputies at the appropriate time during the upcoming 2021 budget process. Board Chairman Jeff Sili said after the meeting that he would like to see the board address the issue early next year, including the offering competitive pay for deputies as well as EMS workers.
“This is a resource we simply cannot take for granted and investing in the men and women who provide these critical services of safety needs to be a priority,” Sili said.
