Caroline County Sheriff Scott Moser recently thanked Caroline’s Board of Supervisors for its Feb. 21 vote to increase the Virginia State Retirement System multiplier for hazardous duty employees in Caroline, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

The Virginia Retirement System offers a standard percentage of 1.7% when calculating retirement pay for hazardous duty employees who participate in the plan. The Virginia Retirement System also allows for localities to elect a 1.85% multiplier for hazardous duty employees, the release stated.

The 1.85% VRS multiplier will take effect July 1, and will apply to all full-time Caroline County first responders.

“The Caroline County Board of Supervisors displayed their dedication to public safety in Caroline County, and their appreciation for the hard work of our first responders,” Moser stated in the news release. “I am incredibly thankful for their decision to adopt the 1.85% VRS multiplier and I feel that this decision will absolutely help the sheriff’s office and fire/rescue recruit, and retain our most valuable assets; our people.”