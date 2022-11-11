Caroline sheriff will retire at end of year

Caroline County Sheriff Tony Lippa announced Thursday that he will step down at the end of the year.

Lippa, who has been in law enforcement more than 46 years and has been sheriff since 2004, cited health concerns in foregoing the final year of his term. He suffered what he described as a “widowmaker” heart attack in May.

“Due to this recent occurrence … it is with a heavy but blessed heart that I must inform you that I will not be finishing my current term as sheriff,” Lippa said.

Maj. Scott Moser, the No. 2 man in the department since before Lippa took office, will be the acting sheriff until Lippa’s term expires at the end of 2023. Moser would then have to seek election to maintain the position starting in 2024.

Lippa defeated incumbent Homer Johnson in 2003 in his first election. He was reelected four more times since then, the last time in November 2019, when he ran unopposed.

Moser, a 35-year veteran with the Sheriff’s Office, worked under Johnson when Lippa was first elected to office. He retained his position position under Lippa, an unusual development considering regime changes in local sheriff’s elections often result in entirely different administrations.

Lippa said that Moser is worthy of serving as sheriff.

“Scott has spent his career working to better our community and this county,” Lippa said. “He has earned the right to carry on what we have all started together.”

Lippa spent three and a half years with the Henrico Police Department and more than 24 years with the Virginia State Police before becoming the Caroline sheriff. He said he is proud of the advancements made in the department during his time, including technological advances along with such things as canine teams, resource officers in every school, the addition of an emergency response team and becoming accredited.

He said he is looking forward to spending more time with his family, including his wife Donna, their children and their six grandchildren.

“Now is the time for me to pass the torch,” he said.