Caroline students make masks to help classmates return to school safely

When Caroline County Public Schools were 100 percent virtual, Shermeka Baker–Latney said some students’ mental health was affected.

They had been away from school buildings since last March and only saw their friends on a computer screen.

Baker–Latney, the director of nonprofit agency Caroline’s Promise, discovered a productive way for at least 30 students in the county to spend their time indoors with the help of funds from the Caroline County branch of the NAACP.

Caroline’s NAACP dispersed funds from a grant from oral health care company DentaQuest to provide materials for youth in the county to produce masks for fellow students in the school system. About 2,000 masks have been produced by students in the county from all grade levels.

When Caroline schools returned to in-person learning for the first time since the start of the pandemic March 1, students received a mask produced by one of their peers.

Baker–Latney said county youth had been in a “down moment,” but the project uplifted those that participated.