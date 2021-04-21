Caroline supervisors approve 8-cent real estate tax increase

The real estate tax rate in Caroline County will increase by 8 cents this year.
The county Board of Supervisors approved the tax hike following a public hearing Tuesday evening on County Administrator Charles Culley's proposed tax rates.
Culley recommended the 8-cent hike to help close gaps in the $55.8 million county budget proposed for the fiscal year beginning July 1, but said 11 cents is what the county really needs to fully fund its obligations. Those include increasing salaries for school and public safety employees and retiring county debt.
Each penny equals roughly $315,000 in revenue.
The new tax rate is 77 cents per $100 of assessed value, an 8-cent increase over the equalized rate of 69 cents that followed a reassessment.
Supervisors approved the new tax rate by a vote of 4–2. Board Chairman Reginald Underwood and Supervisor Floyd Thomas voted against the tax hike.
Supervisor Jeffrey Black said he understands that a tax increase is "difficult," but that the county has obligations to meet.
"Over the last seven years, we have not had a significant tax increase," he said. "We have a sheriff’s department that is really far behind in pay. We have a teacher 5 percent raise that we want to cover.
"We have water and sewer projects that will set us up for years to come. We have a fire department that we need in Carmel Church. These things will benefit everyone. Sometimes it is just common sense."
Underwood said he thinks 8 cents is "too much."
"Yes, we want to keep up with the pay [of neighboring localities] but it’s not going to be easy," he said. "It’s not really going to happen that we’ll be able to keep up with Spotsylvania or Hanover or Stafford because their tax base is so huge. It is not the same, and we chose Caroline.
"My position is that we all try to tighten our belts to be mindful of each penny," Underwood continued.
Thomas said he would rather take money out of county reserve funds to close budget gaps than place the burden on residents.
"I believe the budget as it is has the right amount of raises," he said. "The reality is we all agree on the budget. But I believe we should lessen the impact on the citizens of the county and not go with the full 8 cents."
Thomas also said he is working on multiple projects to bring new businesses to the county and increase tax revenue. He did not provide details.
Adele Uphaus–Conner: 540/735-1973
@flsadele