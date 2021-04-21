Caroline supervisors approve 8-cent real estate tax increase

"We have water and sewer projects that will set us up for years to come. We have a fire department that we need in Carmel Church. These things will benefit everyone. Sometimes it is just common sense."

Underwood said he thinks 8 cents is "too much."

"Yes, we want to keep up with the pay [of neighboring localities] but it’s not going to be easy," he said. "It’s not really going to happen that we’ll be able to keep up with Spotsylvania or Hanover or Stafford because their tax base is so huge. It is not the same, and we chose Caroline.

"My position is that we all try to tighten our belts to be mindful of each penny," Underwood continued.

Thomas said he would rather take money out of county reserve funds to close budget gaps than place the burden on residents.

"I believe the budget as it is has the right amount of raises," he said. "The reality is we all agree on the budget. But I believe we should lessen the impact on the citizens of the county and not go with the full 8 cents."

Thomas also said he is working on multiple projects to bring new businesses to the county and increase tax revenue. He did not provide details.

