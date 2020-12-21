Caroline supervisors drop support for Germanna workforce center in county

The future of Germanna Community College’s Caroline Center is in doubt now that the county’s Board of Supervisors has voted to end its support for the workforce development facility.

Germanna opened the center in Ruther Glen in 2014 and set it up for classroom and computer lab training. In addition, classes were offered using interactive video, broadcasting from other Germanna sites to the Caroline Center.

GCC now offers only online classes at all of its campuses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county agreed to pay $42,000 each year to help fund the center located at 11073 Colonel Armistead Drive in the Belmont subdivision, but stopped the payments in 2018. The lease ends on Dec. 31.

At its meeting earlier this month, the Board of Supervisors voted 4-2 to stop subsidy payments to Germanna for the Caroline Center.

“We understand the budget issues facing Caroline,” said Jeanne Wesley, Germanna’s vice president for academic affairs and workforce development. “We are working with Caroline schools to look for partnering activities there.”