Caroline supervisors must now decide where to relocate Confederate monument

None of the above-mentioned localities have placed the issue on their agendas since the General Assembly granted local governments the authority to remove Confederate monuments and symbols under a new law that went into effect July 1.

“As a general rule, what other counties do is not necessarily of any predictive value in terms of what our county is going to do,” Orange Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Mark Johnson said. “I’m aware there has been some discussion about it. Some people want to take it down and some want to make sure it stays up.”

CAROLINE SENDS MESSAGE

There were dueling petitions in Caroline, with more than 2,500 signing a petition to remove the memorial and 808 local signatures to keep it where it is. But while Caroline’s supervisors said they weighed all input, the issue ultimately came down to personal experience for Western Caroline representative Jeff Black.

Black, a Maine native, is a history and government teacher at Spotsylvania High School. He lives in the Lake Land’Or subdivision and noted he has a warm relationship with several Black neighbors, including one young boy who likes to pet his dog.

Black, a self-described conservative on the political spectrum, said he was stressed about the monument issue.