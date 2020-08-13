Caroline supervisors reject referendum on removing Confederate memorial

After about 35 people participated in a silent protest featuring signs espousing their wishes, Coleman and others spoke during a passionate public comments session, the board voted 4–2 against holding the Election Day referendum.

Sili and Madison District representative Clay Forehand voted for the referendum, while Jeff Black, Nancy Long, Floyd Thomas and Reggie Underwood voted against it.

A public hearing is scheduled for Aug. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Caroline County Community Services Center.

“We’ve elected you to lead us,” Coleman implored. “You don’t call on us for a referendum. That’s just passing the hot potato. … You are our leaders. You know what’s right here. And I challenge you to do it.”

There were four speakers in favor of the referendum or keeping the memorial. Carolyn Boutchyard said she’s a peaceful person who understands both sides of the issue, but believes it should be on the ballot. Boutchyard said she’s also concerned about the cost of removal.