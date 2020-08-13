Caroline supervisors reject referendum on removing Confederate memorial

Cleopatra Kay Coleman considers herself as a strong woman of faith.
Coleman’s faith allowed the Port Royal historian and preservationist to organize the safeguarding of Old Port Royal School, one of 22 one-room schools for Black students in Caroline County that operated from 1924 to 1959.
Old Port Royal School was the first of several museums and organizations Coleman has established in Caroline and Spotsylvania counties since she returned to the area 32 years ago as a retired teacher.
But Coleman, 88, said during the Caroline Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday night that her endurance is tested every time she walks or rides past the statue of the Confederate soldier on the county’s courthouse lawn.
“My spirit is diminished, and my soul shrinks within me,” Coleman said. “So I call on you [supervisors] to do the right thing.”
Coleman and the majority of the 16 other speakers Tuesday night hold steadfastly to what they believe is the “right thing.”
They urged the board to vote down a proposal by Chairman Jeff Sili to send the issue of the Confederate memorial to a nonbinding referendum on Nov. 3. They’re also requesting the board use authority granted to it by the Virginia General Assembly earlier this year to unilaterally remove Confederate memorials from public spaces.
After about 35 people participated in a silent protest featuring signs espousing their wishes, Coleman and others spoke during a passionate public comments session, the board voted 4–2 against holding the Election Day referendum.
Sili and Madison District representative Clay Forehand voted for the referendum, while Jeff Black, Nancy Long, Floyd Thomas and Reggie Underwood voted against it.
A public hearing is scheduled for Aug. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Caroline County Community Services Center.
“We’ve elected you to lead us,” Coleman implored. “You don’t call on us for a referendum. That’s just passing the hot potato. … You are our leaders. You know what’s right here. And I challenge you to do it.”
There were four speakers in favor of the referendum or keeping the memorial. Carolyn Boutchyard said she’s a peaceful person who understands both sides of the issue, but believes it should be on the ballot. Boutchyard said she’s also concerned about the cost of removal.
William Smith said supervisors must examine the intent of erecting the statue in 1906. He said it doesn’t glorify the Confederacy, but honors county residents who fought for the South. Smith did say, however, if he was Black, “the last thing in the world I would want to see is a Confederate soldier.”
“The bottom line is you have 30,000 residents in this county,” Smith said. “Each and everyone’s voices should be heard.”
Cathy Harris looks at it a bit differently. Harris didn’t plan to speak, but was moved to do so by the concept of a referendum.
“When I hear, ‘Let the people have a choice,’ my great-great grandmother didn’t have a choice when she was packed up like a sardine in a slave ship and brought from Madagascar,” Harris said. “My mother, who is a lifetime resident of Caroline County, didn’t have a choice which school she attended because of the color of her skin. That’s why I say, ‘Do the morally correct thing.’ ”
Trey Taylor and the Rev. Duane Fields each said they’re done debating the topic. Taylor carried a sign reading “Drop the Monument” when he spoke. Fields simply said, “It needs to come down.”
Fields asked supporters of the monument’s removal to stand and roughly 80 percent of the room stood up, including Caroline County Public Schools Superintendent Sarah Calveric and Assistant Superintendent Herbert Monroe.
Michael Carter Jr. stated that out of an estimated 22 Civil War monuments or markers in the county, none represent Black soldiers who fought. Carter said the Confederate memorial doesn’t speak for the 11 generations of his family that have been in Virginia since 1745.
The Rev. Marvin Fields said since the Confederacy lost the Civil War, and they were fighting in part to continue slavery, they should not be honored publicly.
“Winners get trophies,” Marvin Fields said. “Take that statue down.”
Jeremiah Hirsch, who is white and lives within walking distance of the memorial, said the board has an obligation to stand up for unheard members of the community.
Lydell Fortune noted that several other Virginia jurisdictions have taken decisive action and voted to remove Confederate symbols without a referendum.
Matasha Harris, an associate criminal justice professor at Bowie State University and Caroline resident, told the board, “Justice cannot be blind if you have a statue in front of the courthouse that represents oppression of my people.”
Joni Rollins–Davis said when she was a youth, she was told not to speak ill of the Confederate statue.
“We were told to be quiet,” Rollins–Davis said. “We can’t be quiet no more.”
Sili introduced the referendum and spoke strongly in favor of it. Black questioned the use of a referendum given all citizens are allowed to publicly comment, send letters, email or call their supervisor. Forehand said he voted for the referendum because it would give him more data.
Thomas reminded the board the only time in recent memory it has gone to referendum was for a vote to provide the school system with $26.3 million for renovations to Caroline High in 2013.
Daronte Rollins said a referendum would’ve been about “ducking future accountability.”
Jessie Rollins encouraged the board to be forward-thinking.
“As you vote on matters for Caroline County, you are not erasing history, but rather making history,” she said. “Your vote reflects the kind of county we are striving to be. Your vote will say anything that separates us as a community is like the Berlin Wall, and it needs to come down.”
