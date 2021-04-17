Caroline supervisors reject returning $1.7 million to schools for capital projects

The Caroline Board of Supervisors has decided not to give the county schools $1.7 million in leftover funds that the School Board wanted to use for capital improvements.
The supervisors’ 4–2 vote Tuesday resulted in the county retaining the full $1.7 million dollars, delaying a number of the school division’s one-time facility needs.
Supervisors Jeff Sili, Reggie Underwood, Nancy Long and Floyd Thomas voted against the reversion funding. Supervisors Clay Forehand and Jeff Black supported a compromise to give the schools $300,000 for a multi-purpose gym and $140,000 for upgrades to the Caroline High School softball field.
Superintendent Sarah Calvert said the $1.7 million came from savings in gasoline and substitute costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the system to convert to virtual learning over the past year.
She said the school system gave supervisors a detailed plan for spending the leftover funds and presented three funding options: one that returned all of the money to the schools and two that “represented compromise and mutually beneficial financial outcomes.“
“Unfortunately, Tuesday night’s 4–2 vote resulted in the county maintaining the full $1.7 million, further delaying a number of the school division’s one-time facility needs,” she added.
Sili argued that the money needs to go into the general fund to cover other existing needs.
“We have looked at this year’s budget, which is $2.5 million in additional spending that gives schools, fire and rescue, the sheriff’s office money,” he said. “We are in a situation that we have to put money back into the general fund because anything that we don’t put back will be a hindrance to us in the next budget cycle.”
Underwood said that while leftover school funds have traditionally gone back to the schools, the county is facing additional costs related to upcoming infrastructure projects. That includes $217,200 as the county’s share of a $768,560 broadband expansion project that includes contributions from the state and Atlantic Broadband.
County Administrator Charles Culley noted in his proposed budget that the county will also be paying approximately $6.5 million to the Virginia Department of Transportation for Ladysmith Road improvements and an estimated $450,000 to expand the voter registrar building to accommodate early voting.
Culley’s proposed $55.8 million budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1 would require an 8-cent tax increase. The board will hold a public hearing on the proposed tax rate Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at the Community Services Center in Milford.
In other business at last week’s meeting, the board approved amending the county ordinance to allow deer hunting with rifles larger than .22 caliber. The revised ordinance stipulates that the larger weapons can only be used from a tree stand at least 8 feet high and a rifle can have only one round at a time when on the tree stand.
Larger caliber rifles are not allowed for turkey hunting, but muzzle-loaded rifles may be used for hunting of groundhogs, coyotes and feral hogs. Anyone who violates the law will be found guilty of a Class 3 misdemeanor.
The board also noted that the Virginia Department of Health will be discontinuing the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Caroline County Community Services Center and moving it to Dominion Raceway in Spotsylvania County.
VDH plans two more clinics in Caroline on May 17 and June 14 and Caroline residents will be able to schedule shots at clinics at the track off Interstate 95 in Thornburg.
Officials say vaccinations will also be available at the CVS pharmacy in Ladysmith and Walgreen’s in Bowling Green beginning next week and local medical care facilities will be providing shots to their patients.
VDH reported that 8,713 Caroline residents have received one dose of the vaccine and 4,715 residents have been fully vaccinated.