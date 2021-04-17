Caroline supervisors reject returning $1.7 million to schools for capital projects

Sili argued that the money needs to go into the general fund to cover other existing needs.

“We have looked at this year’s budget, which is $2.5 million in additional spending that gives schools, fire and rescue, the sheriff’s office money,” he said. “We are in a situation that we have to put money back into the general fund because anything that we don’t put back will be a hindrance to us in the next budget cycle.”

Underwood said that while leftover school funds have traditionally gone back to the schools, the county is facing additional costs related to upcoming infrastructure projects. That includes $217,200 as the county’s share of a $768,560 broadband expansion project that includes contributions from the state and Atlantic Broadband.

County Administrator Charles Culley noted in his proposed budget that the county will also be paying approximately $6.5 million to the Virginia Department of Transportation for Ladysmith Road improvements and an estimated $450,000 to expand the voter registrar building to accommodate early voting.

Culley’s proposed $55.8 million budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1 would require an 8-cent tax increase. The board will hold a public hearing on the proposed tax rate Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at the Community Services Center in Milford.